Aštuntos kartos („Coffee Lake“) procesorių apžvalgų suvestinė

Jei užmiršote, šiandien yra ta diena, nuo kurios galima publikuoti aštuntos kartos „Core“ procesorių apžvalgas. Tuo pačiu procesoriai turėtų būti randami ir parduotuvėse.

Aštuntos kartos „Core“ procesoriai yra labai laukiami, nes jie į vidutinį „Intel“ spartos segmentą pagaliau atitemps 6 branduolius. Kai kurie procesoriai su šešiais branduoliais turės ypatingai gerą kainą/spartos santykį. Pavyzdžiui, „Core i5-8400“, kuris kainuos mažiau 200 JAV dolerių (182 $). Žinoma, nereikia pamiršti, kad jį reikės talpinti į brangias Z370 pagrindines plokštes. Pigesnės 300-ųjų serijos mikroschemų rinkinių pagrindinės plokštės pasirodys tik kitais metais. Reikia pridurti, kad naujieji „Coffee Lake“ nebus suderinami su to pačio LGA1151 lizdo senesnėmis pagrindinėmis plokštėmis (Z170, Z270 ir t.t.).

Apžvalgų komentuoti nėra reikalo, nes aštuntos kartos „Core“ procesoriai yra kone identiški pirmtakams, tik su dviem papildomais branduoliais. Vienose užduotyse tai duoda didelę naudą, kitose, kur išnaudojami ne visi branduoliai, skirtumo galime ir nematyti.

 

Media Procesorius Pagrindinė plokštė
🇯🇵 4Gamer 📰 Intel Core i7-8700K
Intel Core i5-8400		 ASUS ROG STRIX 2370-F GAMING
🇺🇸 AnandTech 📰 Intel Core i7-8700K
Intel Core i5-8400		 AORUS Z370 Gaming 7
🇬🇧 Arstechnica UK Intel Core i7-8700K ASUS Rog Strix Z370-E
🇵🇱 Benchmark 📰 Intel Core i7-8700K
Intel Core i7-8600K		 Aorus Z370 Ultra Gaming
🇬🇧 Bit-Tech 📰 Intel Core i7-8700K MSI Z370 GODLIKE GAMING
🇺🇸 BitWit 🎥 Intel Core i7-8700K
🇩🇪 ComputerBase 📰 Intel Core i7-8700K
Intel Core i5-8400
Intel Core i3-8350K
Intel Core i3-8100
🇫🇷 ConseilConfig 📰 Intel Core i7-8700K ASUS Maximus X Hero
🇩🇪 Der8auer 🎥 Intel Core i7-8700K
🇪🇺 Eurogamer   📰    
🇬🇧 Eteknix 📰 Intel Core i7-8700K
Intel Core i5-8400		 ASUS ROG STRIX Z370-I 
ASUS RoG STRIX Z370-F
ASUS TUF Z370-Pro Gaming
Aorus Z370 Ultra Gaming
ASRock Z370 Fatal1ty Gaming K6
ASRock Z370 Extreme 4
🇨🇳 Expreview 📰 Intel Core i7-8700K
🇺🇸 GamersNexus 🎥 📰 Intel Core i7-8700K
🇩🇪 Golem 📰 Intel Core i7-8700K
Intel Core i5-8400		 Asus ROG Maximus X Hero
Aorus Z370 Gaming Ultra
🇳🇱 Guru3D 📰  Intel Core i7-8700K AORUS Z370 Ultra Gaming
AORUS Z370 Gaming 7
MSI Z370 GODLIKE GAMING
ASUS ROG Maximus X Hero
🇨🇦 HardwareCanucks 📰 Intel Core i7-8700K
Intel Core i5-8400
🇫🇷 Hardware.fr 📰 Intel Core i7-8700K
Intel Core i5-8400
Intel Core i5-8350K
🇳🇱 Hardware.info 📰 Intel Core i7-8700K
Intel Core i7-8600K
Intel Core i5-8400		 ASRock Z370 Extreme4 
ASRock Z370 Extreme4 
ASRock Z370 Gaming K6 
ASRock Z370 Killer SLI 
ASRock Z370 Taichi 
ASUS Prime Z370-A 
ASUS ROG Maximus X Hero 
ASUS RoG Strix Z370-E Gaming 
ASUS RoG Strix Z370-F Gaming 
ASUS RoG Strix Z370-I Gaming 
ASUS TUF Z370-Pro Gaming 
Gigabyte Z370 Aorus Gaming 7 
Gigabyte Z370 Aorus Ultra Gaming 
Gigabyte Z370 HD3 
Gigabyte Z370 HD3P 
MSI Z370 Gaming Pro Carbon AC
MSI Z370 Good Gaming
MSI Z370 SLI Plus
🇩🇪 HardwareLuxx 📰 Intel Core i7-8700K
Intel Core i7-8600K
Intel Core i5-8400		 ASRock Z370 Extreme4
AORUS Z370 Ultra Gaming
🇦🇺 HardwareUnboxed  🎥 Intel Core i7-8700K
🇦🇷 HDTecnologia AORUS Z370 Gaming 7
🇩🇪 Heise Intel Core i7-8700K AORUS Z370 Ultra Gaming
🇬🇧 Hexus 📰 Intel Core i7-8700K
Intel Core i5-8400
🇺🇸 HotHardware 📰 Intel Core i7-8700K
Intel Core i5-8400
🇬🇷 HwBox Intel Core i5-8600K AORUS Z370 Ultra Gaming
🇫🇮 IO-Tech 📰 Intel Core i7-8700K
Intel Core i5-8600K		 Asus Strix Z370-F Gaming
🇨🇳 ITOCP 📰 Intel Core i7-8700K AORUS Z370 Gaming 7
🇮🇩 JagatReviews 📰 Intel Core i7-8700K
Intel Core i5-8600K		 AORUS Z370 Gaming 7
🇺🇸 JayzTwoCents 🎥 Intel Core i7-8700K
🇬🇧 KitGuru 📰 Intel Core i7-8700K
Intel Core i5-8400		 ASUS ROG STRIX Z370-E
AORUS Z370 Gaming 7
MSI Z370 Gaming Pro Carbon AC
🇷🇴 Lab501 📰 Intel Core i7-8700K
Intel Core i5-8600K		 AORUS Z370 Ultra Gaming
🇺🇸 LegitReviews 📰 Intel Core i7-8700K AORUS Z370 Gaming 7
🇫🇷 LesNumeriques 📰 Intel Core i5-8400
🇨🇦 LinusTechTips 🎥 Intel Core i7-8700K
🇵🇱 MoreleTV 🎥 Intel Core i7-8700K
🇨🇭 Ocaholic Intel Core i7-8600K
🇬🇧 Overclock3D 🎥 Intel Core i7-8700K ASUS Z370-A Prime
🇺🇸 OverclockersClub Intel Core i7-8700K
Intel Core i5-8400
🇺🇸 Paul’s Hardware 🎥 Intel Core i7-8700K
Intel Core i5-8400
🇭🇷 PCEkspert  📰 Intel Core i7-8700K AORUS Z370 Gaming 7
🇩🇪 PCGamesHardware 📰 Intel Core i7-8700K
Intel Core i5-8600K
Intel Core i5-8400
🇵🇱 PCLab 📰 Intel Core i7-8700K
Intel Core i5-8600K
🇺🇸 PCPerspective 📰 Intel Core i7-8700K
Intel Core i5-8400
🇺🇸 PCWorld 📰 Intel Core i7-8700K AORUS Z370 Gaming 7
 🇺🇸 Phoronix 📰 Intel Core i7-8700K
Intel Core i5-8400		 ASUS Prime Z370-A
🇵🇱 PurePC 📰 Intel Core i7-8700K
Intel Core i5-8600K		 MSI Z370 Gaming Pro Carbon AC
🇺🇸 ScienceStudio 🎥 Intel Core i7-8700K
🇸🇪 SweClockers 📰 Intel Core i7-8700K
Intel Core i5-8400
Intel Core i3-8350K		 Asus ROG Strix Z370-F (Intel Z370)
🇩🇪 TechPowerUP 📰 Intel Core i7-8700K
Intel Core i5-8600K
Intel Core i5-8400		 ASRock Z370 Professional Gaming i7
🇺🇸 TechReport 📰 Intel Core i7-8700K AORUS Z370 Gaming 7
🇺🇸 TechSpot 📰 Intel Core i7-8700K MSI Z370 GODLIKE GAMING
🇳🇴 Tek.no 📰 Intel Core i5-8600K AORUS Z370 Gaming 7
🇺🇸 Tom’s Hardware 📰 Intel Core i7-8700K MSI Z370 Gaming Pro Carbon AC
🇳🇱 Tweakers 📰 Intel Core i7-8700K
Intel Core i5-8600K
Intel Core i5-8400		 Asrock Z370 Extreme4
🇦🇺 TweakTown 📰 Intel Core i7-8700K
Intel Core i5-8400		 GIGABYTE Z370 AORUS Gaming 7
🇬🇧 Vortez Intel Core i7-8700K AORUS Z370 Gaming 7
🇷🇴 WASD Intel Core i7-8700K AORUS Z370 Gaming 7
🇵🇰 WCCFTech 📰 Intel Core i7-8700K
Intel Core i5-8600K
Intel Core i5-8400		 ASROCK Z370 Fatal1ty Professional i7
🇹🇼 XFastest 📰 Intel Core i7-8700K AORUS Z370 Gaming 7
ASROCK Z370 Taichi
ASUS Maximus X Hero

  1. newdiamond parašė:
    2017-10-05 18:25

    stebuklo nepamaciau…
    Galima tik pasigrozeti lengvu (taip bent atrodo) 5 Ghz pasiekiamumu….

    i5 for games… i7 for guys or girls, who buys Apple every year….

  2. kernel_panikuoja parašė:
    2017-10-05 20:14

    Jo, totaliai gaidys. Geriau butu like prie 4C su +200MHz baze – butu +0.5% zaidimuose, butu geras daiktas 😀

  3. SarzzeR parašė:
    2017-10-05 20:20

    For work tasks vis tiek geriau rinkčiausi Ryzen procesorių: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0pKvFbW1vWI. Žaidimuose Intel Core i7-8700K pasirodo tikrai gerai, bet vien žaidimams imti – neapsimokėtų.

  4. BC00 parašė:
    2017-10-05 20:45

    Šiandien i7-7740X tapo tiesiog obsolete. Pats prasčiausias CPU, kurį galima nusipirkti už pinigus…

