Aštuntos kartos („Coffee Lake“) procesorių apžvalgų suvestinė
Jei užmiršote, šiandien yra ta diena, nuo kurios galima publikuoti aštuntos kartos „Core“ procesorių apžvalgas. Tuo pačiu procesoriai turėtų būti randami ir parduotuvėse.
Aštuntos kartos „Core“ procesoriai yra labai laukiami, nes jie į vidutinį „Intel“ spartos segmentą pagaliau atitemps 6 branduolius. Kai kurie procesoriai su šešiais branduoliais turės ypatingai gerą kainą/spartos santykį. Pavyzdžiui, „Core i5-8400“, kuris kainuos mažiau 200 JAV dolerių (182 $). Žinoma, nereikia pamiršti, kad jį reikės talpinti į brangias Z370 pagrindines plokštes. Pigesnės 300-ųjų serijos mikroschemų rinkinių pagrindinės plokštės pasirodys tik kitais metais. Reikia pridurti, kad naujieji „Coffee Lake“ nebus suderinami su to pačio LGA1151 lizdo senesnėmis pagrindinėmis plokštėmis (Z170, Z270 ir t.t.).
Apžvalgų komentuoti nėra reikalo, nes aštuntos kartos „Core“ procesoriai yra kone identiški pirmtakams, tik su dviem papildomais branduoliais. Vienose užduotyse tai duoda didelę naudą, kitose, kur išnaudojami ne visi branduoliai, skirtumo galime ir nematyti.
|Media
|Procesorius
|Pagrindinė plokštė
|🇯🇵
|4Gamer
|📰
|Intel Core i7-8700K
Intel Core i5-8400
|ASUS ROG STRIX 2370-F GAMING
|🇺🇸
|AnandTech
|📰
|Intel Core i7-8700K
Intel Core i5-8400
|AORUS Z370 Gaming 7
|🇬🇧
|Arstechnica UK
|Intel Core i7-8700K
|ASUS Rog Strix Z370-E
|🇵🇱
|Benchmark
|📰
|Intel Core i7-8700K
Intel Core i7-8600K
|Aorus Z370 Ultra Gaming
|🇬🇧
|Bit-Tech
|📰
|Intel Core i7-8700K
|MSI Z370 GODLIKE GAMING
|🇺🇸
|BitWit
|🎥
|Intel Core i7-8700K
|🇩🇪
|ComputerBase
|📰
|Intel Core i7-8700K
Intel Core i5-8400
Intel Core i3-8350K
Intel Core i3-8100
|🇫🇷
|ConseilConfig
|📰
|Intel Core i7-8700K
|ASUS Maximus X Hero
|🇩🇪
|Der8auer
|🎥
|Intel Core i7-8700K
|🇪🇺
|Eurogamer
|📰
|🇬🇧
|Eteknix
|📰
|Intel Core i7-8700K
Intel Core i5-8400
|ASUS ROG STRIX Z370-I
ASUS RoG STRIX Z370-F
ASUS TUF Z370-Pro Gaming
Aorus Z370 Ultra Gaming
ASRock Z370 Fatal1ty Gaming K6
ASRock Z370 Extreme 4
|🇨🇳
|Expreview
|📰
|Intel Core i7-8700K
|🇺🇸
|GamersNexus
|🎥
|📰
|Intel Core i7-8700K
|🇩🇪
|Golem
|📰
|Intel Core i7-8700K
Intel Core i5-8400
|Asus ROG Maximus X Hero
Aorus Z370 Gaming Ultra
|🇳🇱
|Guru3D
|📰
|Intel Core i7-8700K
|AORUS Z370 Ultra Gaming
AORUS Z370 Gaming 7
MSI Z370 GODLIKE GAMING
ASUS ROG Maximus X Hero
|🇨🇦
|HardwareCanucks
|📰
|Intel Core i7-8700K
Intel Core i5-8400
|🇫🇷
|Hardware.fr
|📰
|Intel Core i7-8700K
Intel Core i5-8400
Intel Core i5-8350K
|🇳🇱
|Hardware.info
|📰
|Intel Core i7-8700K
Intel Core i7-8600K
Intel Core i5-8400
|ASRock Z370 Extreme4
ASRock Z370 Extreme4
ASRock Z370 Gaming K6
ASRock Z370 Killer SLI
ASRock Z370 Taichi
ASUS Prime Z370-A
ASUS ROG Maximus X Hero
ASUS RoG Strix Z370-E Gaming
ASUS RoG Strix Z370-F Gaming
ASUS RoG Strix Z370-I Gaming
ASUS TUF Z370-Pro Gaming
Gigabyte Z370 Aorus Gaming 7
Gigabyte Z370 Aorus Ultra Gaming
Gigabyte Z370 HD3
Gigabyte Z370 HD3P
MSI Z370 Gaming Pro Carbon AC
MSI Z370 Good Gaming
MSI Z370 SLI Plus
|🇩🇪
|HardwareLuxx
|📰
|Intel Core i7-8700K
Intel Core i7-8600K
Intel Core i5-8400
|ASRock Z370 Extreme4
AORUS Z370 Ultra Gaming
|🇦🇺
|HardwareUnboxed
|🎥
|Intel Core i7-8700K
|🇦🇷
|HDTecnologia
|AORUS Z370 Gaming 7
|🇩🇪
|Heise
|Intel Core i7-8700K
|AORUS Z370 Ultra Gaming
|🇬🇧
|Hexus
|📰
|Intel Core i7-8700K
Intel Core i5-8400
|🇺🇸
|HotHardware
|📰
|Intel Core i7-8700K
Intel Core i5-8400
|🇬🇷
|HwBox
|Intel Core i5-8600K
|AORUS Z370 Ultra Gaming
|🇫🇮
|IO-Tech
|📰
|Intel Core i7-8700K
Intel Core i5-8600K
|Asus Strix Z370-F Gaming
|🇨🇳
|ITOCP
|📰
|Intel Core i7-8700K
|AORUS Z370 Gaming 7
|🇮🇩
|JagatReviews
|📰
|Intel Core i7-8700K
Intel Core i5-8600K
|AORUS Z370 Gaming 7
|🇺🇸
|JayzTwoCents
|🎥
|Intel Core i7-8700K
|🇬🇧
|KitGuru
|📰
|Intel Core i7-8700K
Intel Core i5-8400
|ASUS ROG STRIX Z370-E
AORUS Z370 Gaming 7
MSI Z370 Gaming Pro Carbon AC
|🇷🇴
|Lab501
|📰
|Intel Core i7-8700K
Intel Core i5-8600K
|AORUS Z370 Ultra Gaming
|🇺🇸
|LegitReviews
|📰
|Intel Core i7-8700K
|AORUS Z370 Gaming 7
|🇫🇷
|LesNumeriques
|📰
|Intel Core i5-8400
|🇨🇦
|LinusTechTips
|🎥
|Intel Core i7-8700K
|🇵🇱
|MoreleTV
|🎥
|Intel Core i7-8700K
|🇨🇭
|Ocaholic
|Intel Core i7-8600K
|🇬🇧
|Overclock3D
|🎥
|Intel Core i7-8700K
|ASUS Z370-A Prime
|🇺🇸
|OverclockersClub
|Intel Core i7-8700K
Intel Core i5-8400
|🇺🇸
|Paul’s Hardware
|🎥
|Intel Core i7-8700K
Intel Core i5-8400
|🇭🇷
|PCEkspert
|📰
|Intel Core i7-8700K
|AORUS Z370 Gaming 7
|🇩🇪
|PCGamesHardware
|📰
|Intel Core i7-8700K
Intel Core i5-8600K
Intel Core i5-8400
|🇵🇱
|PCLab
|📰
|Intel Core i7-8700K
Intel Core i5-8600K
|🇺🇸
|PCPerspective
|📰
|Intel Core i7-8700K
Intel Core i5-8400
|🇺🇸
|PCWorld
|📰
|Intel Core i7-8700K
|AORUS Z370 Gaming 7
|🇺🇸
|Phoronix
|📰
|Intel Core i7-8700K
Intel Core i5-8400
|ASUS Prime Z370-A
|🇵🇱
|PurePC
|📰
|Intel Core i7-8700K
Intel Core i5-8600K
|MSI Z370 Gaming Pro Carbon AC
|🇺🇸
|ScienceStudio
|🎥
|Intel Core i7-8700K
|🇸🇪
|SweClockers
|📰
|Intel Core i7-8700K
Intel Core i5-8400
Intel Core i3-8350K
|Asus ROG Strix Z370-F (Intel Z370)
|🇩🇪
|TechPowerUP
|📰
|Intel Core i7-8700K
Intel Core i5-8600K
Intel Core i5-8400
|ASRock Z370 Professional Gaming i7
|🇺🇸
|TechReport
|📰
|Intel Core i7-8700K
|AORUS Z370 Gaming 7
|🇺🇸
|TechSpot
|📰
|Intel Core i7-8700K
|MSI Z370 GODLIKE GAMING
|🇳🇴
|Tek.no
|📰
|Intel Core i5-8600K
|AORUS Z370 Gaming 7
|🇺🇸
|Tom’s Hardware
|📰
|Intel Core i7-8700K
|MSI Z370 Gaming Pro Carbon AC
|🇳🇱
|Tweakers
|📰
|Intel Core i7-8700K
Intel Core i5-8600K
Intel Core i5-8400
|Asrock Z370 Extreme4
|🇦🇺
|TweakTown
|📰
|Intel Core i7-8700K
Intel Core i5-8400
|GIGABYTE Z370 AORUS Gaming 7
|🇬🇧
|Vortez
|Intel Core i7-8700K
|AORUS Z370 Gaming 7
|🇷🇴
|WASD
|Intel Core i7-8700K
|AORUS Z370 Gaming 7
|🇵🇰
|WCCFTech
|📰
|Intel Core i7-8700K
Intel Core i5-8600K
Intel Core i5-8400
|ASROCK Z370 Fatal1ty Professional i7
|🇹🇼
|XFastest
|📰
|Intel Core i7-8700K
|AORUS Z370 Gaming 7
ASROCK Z370 Taichi
ASUS Maximus X Hero
stebuklo nepamaciau…
Galima tik pasigrozeti lengvu (taip bent atrodo) 5 Ghz pasiekiamumu….
i5 for games… i7 for guys or girls, who buys Apple every year….
Tai, kad ir su 7700k lengvai gali pasiekti 5Ghz 🙂
Jo, totaliai gaidys. Geriau butu like prie 4C su +200MHz baze – butu +0.5% zaidimuose, butu geras daiktas 😀
For work tasks vis tiek geriau rinkčiausi Ryzen procesorių: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0pKvFbW1vWI. Žaidimuose Intel Core i7-8700K pasirodo tikrai gerai, bet vien žaidimams imti – neapsimokėtų.
Šiandien i7-7740X tapo tiesiog obsolete. Pats prasčiausias CPU, kurį galima nusipirkti už pinigus…