DLSS oficialiai palaikoma „Proton 6.3-8“ „Linux“ atmainoje
„Valve“ iki šiol tik bandė DLSS galimybės „Proton“ aplinkoje, tikriausiai, bandymai parodė teigiamus rezultatus, nes DLSS bus palaikomas su „Proton 6.3-8“ versija. Tai leis „Linux“ žaidėjams išnaudoti NVIDIA DLSS technologiją ją palaikančiuose žaidimuose.
„Valve“ „Proton“ yra suderinamumo su „Windows“ sluoksnis „Linux“ operacinei sistemai. Tam naudojamas DirectX atitikmuo „Wine“. „Proton“ yra „SteamOS 3.0“ dalis ir bus naudojama „Steam Deck“ žaidimų kompiuteriuose. Gaila, bet „Steam Deck“ DLSS naudoti negalės, nes kompiuteriuką varys AMD grafikos procesorius. Dėl to „Steam Deck“ žaidėjai turės naudoti AMD FSR technologiją.
„Valve“ taip pat pateikia 24 žaidimų sąrašą palaikančių „Proton“.
- Assassin’s Creed
- Breath of Death VI
- Call of Duty: Black Ops II singleplayer (202970)
- DEATHLOOP
- FIA European Truck Racing Championship
- Fly’N
- Game Dev Tycoon
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered
- GreedFall
- Mafia II (Classic)
- Magicka
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (AMD GPUs only)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition (ME1 does not have working audio, see #4823)
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Video Game
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Video Game 2
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
- Penny Arcade’s On the Rain-Slicked Precipice of Darkness 3
- RiMS Racing
- The Riftbreaker
- Sol Survivor
- TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge
- TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2
Naujausi komentarai