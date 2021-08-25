„Intel“ į savo grafikos tvarkykles integruos spartinimo įrankį

„Intel“ viceprezidentas, Roger Chandler, užsiminė apie keletą įdomių detalių, susijusių su būsimos ARC vaizdo plokštėmis. Panašu, kad oficialiose grafikos tvarkyklėse bus integruotas įrankis, skirtas vaizdo plokščių spartinimui, tad „Intel“ eina tuo pačiu keliu, kaip ir AMD. Pastaroji kompanija taip pat turi spartinimo įrankį „Radeon“ tvarkyklėse. Kol kas neaišku, kiek nustatymų mums suteiks „Intel“. Būsimose tvarkyklėse bus integruotas video kodavimas, leidžiantis įrašyti vaizdą ir tam nereikės papildomos programos.

Many gamers are also creators, so we’re developing robust capture capabilities that leverage our powerful encoding hardware. These include a virtual camera with AI assist and recorded game highlights that save your best moments. We’re even integrating overclocking controls into the driver UI to give enthusiasts the tools they need to push the hardware to the limit.

Roger Chandler taip pat patvirtino, kad ARC vaizdo plokštės palaiko DirectX12 Ultimate. Tai reiškia, kad bus palaikomi Ray Tracing efektai ir Variable Rate Shading bei Mesh Shading technologijos. „Intel“ dar kartą patvirtino, kad pirmoji ARC vaizdo plokščių karta, kurios kodinis pavadinimas yra „Alchemist“, bus išleidžiama 2022 metų pirmame ketvirtyje. Kol kas nėra aišku, ar ARC iš karto debiutuos visuose segmentuose ar pirmiausia pasirodys kaip nešiojamų kompiuterių grafika.

While Xᵉ cores provide compute capacity, render slices combine them with the fixed function rendering units required to produce 3D graphics. Each render slice pairs four Xᵉ cores with four ray tracing units that fully support DirectX Raytracing and Vulkan Ray Tracing standards. Render slices also add samplers, pixel backends, and geometry and rasterization pipelines that are all designed for DirectX 12 Ultimate.

For the past three years, we’ve also been working closely with Microsoft to co-engineer DirectX 12 Ultimate. In addition to supporting ray tracing effects via DXR, Intel ARC graphics products will be capable of boosting performance with variable rate shading tier 2 and unlocking greater geometry details with mesh shading.

— Roger Chandler, Intel’s VP and GM of Client Products