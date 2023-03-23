„Linus Tech Tips“ kanalas pateko į rankas Crypto sukčiams

Vienas populiariausių technologijų kanalų pasaulyje „Linus Tech Tips“ ir jam giminingi kanalai „Techquickie“ bei „TechLinked“ pateko į rankas kriptovaliutų sukčiams.

Sukčiai, perėmę kanalus, ėmė leisti Deepfake technologija paremtus netikrus Elon Musk ir Jack Dorsey pasisakymus apie kriptovaliutas. Be abejo, apačioje buvo nuoroda į parduotuvę, kurioje pirkti kriptovaliutos Jūs tikrai nenorėtumėte. Kad nekiltų įtarimų, kodėl „Techquickie“ transliuoja Elon Musk pasisakymus, kanalas buvo pervadintas „Tesla“ vardu.

Šiuo metu „Youtube“ jau užblokavo pavogtus kanalus. „Linus Media Goup“ išleido pranešimą:

„Regarding the YouTube channel hack, we are on top of it with Google’s team now. Everything should be locked down and we are getting to the bottom of the attack vector with the (hopeful) goal of hardening their security around YouTube accounts and preventing this sort of thing from happening to anyone in the future.

You can expect a more detailed update on WAN Show at some point in the future. Not sure if it’ll happen this week since this is still a developing situation.

The good news is that you can expect to get your LTT fix on Floatplane as usual – Linus“