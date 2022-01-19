„Microsoft“ perka „Activision Blizzard“

„Microsoft“ paskelbė, kad ketina įsigyti „Activision Blizzard“ už 68,7 mlrd. JAV dolerių. Šis sandoris į „Microsoft Gaming“ šeimą įtrauktų „Blizzard“, „Treyarch“, „Infinity Ward“, „Raven Software“, „Toys for Bob“, „Beenox“ ir „High Moon Studios“, o tai žymiai padidins „Microsoft“ žaidimų grupės galią.

Nors „Microsoft“ ir įsigyja „Activision Blizzard“, bet „Microsoft“ ir „Activision Blizzard“ veiks atskirai net pasibaigus sandoriui, o „Activision Blizzard“ bus tiesiogiai pavaldūs „Microsoft Gaming“ generaliniam direktoriui Phil Spencer. Pasibaigus šiam sandoriui, „Microsoft“ planuoja įtraukti daugybę „Activision Blizzard“ žaidimų į „Xbox Game Pass“ ir „PC Game Pass“, taip smarkiai praplėsdama prenumeratos paslaugų žaidimų katalogą.

„Activision Blizzard“ yra „Call of Duty“, „Warcraft“, „Candy Crush“, „Tony Hawk“, „Diablo“, „Overwatch“, „Spyro“, „Hearthstone“, „Guitar Hero“, „Crash Bandicoot“, „StarCraft“ ir daug kitų žaidimų kūrėjai. Šis įsigijimas bus didžiulis postūmis „Microsoft“ ir „Xbox“, tačiau tik tuo atveju, jei reguliavimo institucijos patvirtins sandorį.

With three billion people actively playing games today and fueled by a new generation steeped in the joys of interactive entertainment, gaming is now the largest and fastest-growing form of entertainment. Today, Microsoft Corp. announced plans to acquire Activision Blizzard Inc., a leader in game development and interactive entertainment content publisher. This acquisition will accelerate the growth in Microsoft’s gaming business across mobile, PC, console and cloud and will provide building blocks for the metaverse.

When the transaction closes, Microsoft will become the world’s third-largest gaming company by revenue, behind Tencent and Sony. The planned acquisition includes iconic franchises from the Activision, Blizzard and King studios like “Warcraft,” “Diablo,” “Overwatch,” “Call of Duty” and “Candy Crush,” in addition to global eSports activities through Major League Gaming. The company has studios around the word with nearly 10,000 employees.

“Gaming is the most dynamic and exciting category in entertainment across all platforms today and will play a key role in the development of metaverse platforms,” said Satya Nadella, chairman and CEO, Microsoft. “We’re investing deeply in world-class content, community and the cloud to usher in a new era of gaming that puts players and creators first and makes gaming safe, inclusive and accessible to all.”