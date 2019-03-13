„nVidia“: „galingesnė vaizdo plokštė leis nužudyti daugiau priešų“. Naujas būdas padidinti RTX pardavimus?

Visiems greitesnės vaizdo plokštės nauda yra labai aiški: aukštesni grafikos nustatymai leis pasimėgauti gražesniais vaizdais, tuo pačiu žaidimas veiks sklandžiau ir bus generuojama daugiau kadrų per sekundę (fps). Naujausia kompanijos „nVidia“ atlikta studija šito neneigia, tačiau viską suveda į aiškiai apibrėžtą galingesnės vaizdo plokštės privalumą. Tyrimas atskleidė, kad kill to death santykis, kuris skaičiuojamas pagal tai, kiek kartų tu virtualiame žaidime kažką nužudei, ir kiek kartų buvai nužudytas pats, padidėja 53 procentais pakeitus seną GTX 600 serijos vaizdo spartintuvą nauju „GeForce RTX“. Tiesa, „nVidia“ konkrečiai nenurodė tikslaus RTX modelio, tačiau atskleidė bandytus žaidimus. Santykis žaidėjo naudai padidėjo tokiuose žaidimuose, kaip „Fortnite Battle Royal“ ir „PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds“.

‘We were curious to understand how hardware and frame rates affect overall competitiveness in Battle Royale games for everyday gamers – while better hardware can’t replace practice and training, it should assist gamers in getting closer to their maximum potential,‘ Nvidia’s Gerardo Delgado explains. ‘One of the common metrics of player performance in Battle Royales is kill-to-death (K/D) ratio – how many times you killed another player divided by how many times another player killed you. Using anonymised GeForce Experience Highlights data on K/D events for PUBG and Fortnite, we found some interesting insights on player performance and wanted to share this information with the community.

‘In the first slice of our data, we charted the K/D performance in Fortnite and PUBG of the median player for each GPU generation. We used the GeForce GTX 600-Series as a baseline, and calculated the relative increase in kill/death ratio as it corresponds to each successive GPU generation. As the chart above shows, the median player using new GeForce RTX 20-Series graphics cards had a 53% higher K/D ratio compared to a player using the older GTX 600-Series cards.‘

‘What’s interesting here is that having a better graphics card helped at all levels of play time, whether you only play a few hours a week, or are a Battle Royale veteran. In fact, in the chart we see that the gap between GeForce GTX 1050/Ti users and GeForce GTX 1080/Ti users expands as hours played per week increase, which means that players with more hours played appear to benefit even more from having a better GPU. This data aligned with what we observed in our lab research – the higher the skill level, the more that players are attuned to the game and can benefit from differences in hardware.‘