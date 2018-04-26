„nVidia“ išleidžia „GeForce Game Ready 397.31 WHQL“ tvarkykles
Naujos „nVidia“ „GeForce 397.31 WHQL“ tvarkyklės reikalingos tiems žaidėjams, kurie galvoja žaisti „BattleTech“ ir „FrostPunk“. Reikia dar pridurti, kad tai yra pirmosios tvarkyklės, kurios nėra skirtos 32 bit operacinėms sistemoms ir „Fermi“ grafikos procesoriams.
Parsisiųsti „GeForce Game Ready 397.31 WHQL“
- Windows 10 64-bit
- Parsisiųsti (471 MB)
- Windows 7 64-bit
- Parsisiųsti (415 MB)
Su „GeForce 397.31 WHQL“ dar gauname ir įvairių pataisymų, jų sąrašas kiek žemiau. Tuo pačiu pranešamas ir žinomų problemų sąrašas.
Changes and Fixed Issues in Version 397.31
- [GeForce GTX 1080 Ti][Doom]: The game crashes due to the driver reverting to OpenGL 1.1 when HDR is enabled. [2049623]
- [GeForce GTX 1060][Far Cry 5]: The game crashes after a few minutes of game play. [2096077]
- NvfbcPluginWindow temporarily prevents Windows from shutting down after launching a Steam game. [2068833]
- [Firefox]: Driver TDR error may occur when using Firefox. [2049523]
- [Geforce GTX 1060][Rise of Tomb Raider]: Flickering/corruption occurs when opening the in-game options UI. [200351146]
- [NVIDIA Control Panel][SLI][Diablo III]: With V-Sync on and SLI enabled, the game freezes after switching windows (ALT+TAB) a few times. [1951584]
Open Issues in Version 397.31 WHQL
Windows 10 Issues
- [Microsoft Edge][HDR] With HDR turned ON, video playback in full-screen mode on an HDR display may cause corruption of the video and desktop.To recover, manually turn the monitor OFF and then back ON. A future driver
- [Far Cry 5]: Green flickering occurs in the game when using HDR with non-native resolution. To work around, either quit and then restart the game while in the desired resolution, or press [Alt+tab] away from and then back to the game, or press [Alt+Enter] to switch to windowed mode and then back to full-screen mode.
- [NVIDIA TITAN V][G-Sync]: G-Sync displays may go blank when switching between different overclocked memory clocks multiple times. [200361272]
- [SLI][GeForce GTX 780 Ti]: There is no display output when connecting the DisplayPort and two DVI monitors. [1835763]
- [GeForce TITAN (Kepler-based)]: The OS fails after installing the graphics card on a Threadripper-enabled motherboard. [1973303]
- [Pascal GPUs][Gears of War 4]: Blue-screen crash may occur while playing the game. [2008731]
- [GeForce GTX 1080 Ti]{Warhammer Vermintide 2][DirectX 12]: TDR errors may occur when changing resolutions in game. [200395335]. To work around, use the DirectX 11 game option.
- [NVIDIA Control Panel][Surround]: NVIDIA Surround hot keys do not work. [200394749]
- [GeForce Experience][ShadowPlay]: The “In-Game Overlay” option cannot be enabled, nor does Shadowplay recording work. [200390642] The Microsoft Media Foundation library must be installed in order to use these features. Be sure to first install the Media Foundation package.
Tiem, kad nereikia geriau patartina neatsinaujinti, ypač su GTX 1060, nes galima pakliūti į nesibaigiančia kilpą. Trumpai tariant – vengti.
[Firefox]: Driver TDR error may occur when using Firefox. [2049523]
Turėjau tą problemą. Gerai kad daėjo FF išjungti prieš geiminant. Su Chrome to nebuvo.