„nVidia“ išleidžia „GeForce Game Ready 397.31 WHQL“ tvarkykles

Naujos „nVidia“ „GeForce 397.31 WHQL“ tvarkyklės reikalingos tiems žaidėjams, kurie galvoja žaisti „BattleTech“ ir „FrostPunk“. Reikia dar pridurti, kad tai yra pirmosios tvarkyklės, kurios nėra skirtos 32 bit operacinėms sistemoms ir „Fermi“ grafikos procesoriams.

Parsisiųsti „GeForce Game Ready 397.31 WHQL“

Su „GeForce 397.31 WHQL“ dar gauname ir įvairių pataisymų, jų sąrašas kiek žemiau. Tuo pačiu pranešamas ir žinomų problemų sąrašas.

Changes and Fixed Issues in Version 397.31

[GeForce GTX 1080 Ti][Doom]: The game crashes due to the driver reverting to OpenGL 1.1 when HDR is enabled. [2049623] [GeForce GTX 1060][Far Cry 5]: The game crashes after a few minutes of game play. [2096077] NvfbcPluginWindow temporarily prevents Windows from shutting down after launching a Steam game. [2068833] [Firefox]: Driver TDR error may occur when using Firefox. [2049523] [Geforce GTX 1060][Rise of Tomb Raider]: Flickering/corruption occurs when opening the in-game options UI. [200351146] [NVIDIA Control Panel][SLI][Diablo III]: With V-Sync on and SLI enabled, the game freezes after switching windows (ALT+TAB) a few times. [1951584]

Open Issues in Version 397.31 WHQL

Windows 10 Issues