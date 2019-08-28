„nVidia“ išleidžia „GeForce Game Ready 436.15 WHQL“ tvarkykles
„nVidia“ vėl atnaujina savo programinę įrangą vaizdo plokštėms. „GeForce Game Ready 436.15 WHQL“ tvarkyklių leidimas pagrinde skirtas optimaliam „Control“ žaidimo palaikymui. Su naujomis tvarkyklėmis taip pat sulaukiame ir kelių pataisymų, jų sąrašas žemiau. „nVidia“ dar praneša ir likusių nesklandumų sąrašą.
„GeForce Game Ready 436.15 WHQL“
- WIN 10 64-bit [Desktop]
- Parsisiųsti (571 MB)
- WIN 10 64-bit [Mobile]
- Parsisiųsti (524 MB)
Fixed Issues
- [Forza Motorsport 7]: There is corruption on the tracks in the game. [2682129]
- System crash occurs while installing the drivers on a system with GPUs from mixed architectures; for example, Fermi and Pascal. [2676468]
Known Issues
- [Tom Clancy’s The Division II]: The game may crash when played in DirectX 12 mode. [2587043/200406322]
- [Overwatch]: The games crashes with “Your rendering device has been lost” error. [2482278]
- [Firefox][G-SYNC]: When G-SYNC is enabled, flickering occurs with YouTube fullscreen video playback on FireFox when hovering over the timeline. [200544130]
To work around, either
- Set the refresh rate to 60 or 120 Hz (or any refresh rate divisible by 60), or
- If you want to play full-screen videos with Firefox on a G-SYNC monitor, create a profile and set it to VSync-On.
