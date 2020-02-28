„nVidia“ išleidžia „GeForce Game Ready 442.50 WHQL“ tvarkyklės
Naujos tvarkyklės iš „nVidia“ turi „GeForce Game Ready 442.50 WHQL“ pavadinimą. Su jomis gausime optimalią spartą „Apex Legends“, „Division 2“ ir ARK žaidimuose. Taip pat nauja programinė įranga turi saugumo pataisymus. Žinoma, taip pat pašalintos ir kelios žinomos problemos, jų sąrašas žemiau. Likusių problemų sąrašas yra gan mažas, jis taip pat pateikiamas. „GeForce Game Ready 442.50 WHQL“ dar turi atnaujintą „GeForce Compatible“ monitorių sąrašą. Į jį patenka „AOC AG271FZ2“, „AOC AG271F1G2“ ir „ASUS PG43U“ monitoriai.
„NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready 442.50 WHQL“ tvarkyklės
- WIN 10 64-bit [Desktop]
- Parsisiųsti (576 MB)
- WIN 10 64-bit [Mobile]
- Parsisiųsti (576 MB)
Fixed Issues
- [Apex Legends]: The game may crash with error DXGI_ERROR_DEVICE_HUNG 0x887A0006. [2679551]
- [Mortal Kombat]: The game may randomly crash to the desktop without error [2813996]
- [Zombie Army: Dead War 4][Vulkan][HDR]:Corrupted flickering occurs when in-game HDR is enabled. [200585136]
- [Battleye][Low-Latency Mode]: Launching Battleye with NVIDIA Low Latency Mode set to Ultra may cause DWM to reset. [2834199]
- [Twitch Studio]: The app shows corruption when Image Sharpening is enabled globally from the NVIDIA Control Panel [2811830]
- Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed crashes when playing in a water level. [2826669]
- [Zombie Army: Dead War 4][Vulkan]: Game may flicker when in-game HDR is enabled. [200585136]
- [Red Dead Redemption 2][Vulkan]: Random crashes occur during gameplay on Pascal and older GPUs.[2822927]
Known Issues
- [Zombie Army: Dead War 4][Ansel/Freestyle]: The Ansel & Freestyle tabs are unselectable. [2810884]
- [Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege][Vulkan][G-SYNC]: When playing the game in Vulkan mode with G-SYNC enabled, flickering occurs after switching the game between full-screen and windowed mode.[200578641]
To work around, either disable G-SYNC or play using an API other than Vulkan
