NVIDIA išleidžia „GeForce Game Ready 451.48 WHQL“ tvarkykles
NVIDIA visiems siūlo atsinaujinti vaizdo plokščių tvarkykles. Naujos „GeForce Game Ready 451.48 WHQL“ siūlo pilną „DirectX 12 Ultimate“ palaikymą. Tai tuo pačiu ir DXR (DirectX Raytracing), mesh shaders, sampler feedback ir VRS (Variable Rate Shading) palaikymas. Tvarkyklės taip pat suteikia palaikymą Hardware-accelerated GPU Scheduling, bet tam reikės „Windows 10 May 2020“ atnaujinimo.
„GeForce Game Ready 451.48 WHQL“ tvarkyklės taip pat turi atnaujintą „G-Sync Compatible“ monitorių sąrašą. Jį pateikiame žemiau.
|Manufacturer
|Model
|Size
|LCD Type
|Resolution
|VRR Range
|AOC
|AG273F1G8R3
|27”
|IPS
|1920×1080
|48-240Hz
|ASUS
|VG27AQL1A
|27”
|IPS
|2560×1440
|48-144Hz
|Dell
|S2421HGF
|24”
|TN
|1920×1080
|48-240Hz
|Lenovo
|G24-10
|24”
|IPS
|1920×1080
|48-144Hz
|LG
|27GN950
|27”
|IPS
|3840×2160
|48-144Hz
|LG
|32GN50T/32GN500
|27”
|IPS
|1920×1080
|60-165Hz
|Samsung
|2020 Odyssey G9
|49”
|VA
|5120×1440
|60-240Hz
|Samsung
|2020 Odyssey G7
|27”
|VA
|2560×1440
|60-240Hz
|Samsung
|2020 Odyssey G7
|32”
|VA
|2560×1440
|80-240Hz
„NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready 451.48 WHQL“
- WIN 10 64-bit Desktop
- Parsisiųsti (536 MB)
- WIN 10 64-bit Mobile
- Parsisiųsti (536 MB)
NVIDIA taip pat pateikia ištaisytų klaidų sąrašą. Taip pat yra ir likusių nesklandumų sąrašas.
Fixed Issues
- [Just Cause 2]: The game does not detect CUDA files which results in missing “GPU Water Simulation” and “Bokeh Filter” settings. [2994570]
- [Sea of Thieves]: Issues with game rendering occur. [200614095]
- [Resident Evil 2 Remake]: The game may display random object and menu flickering. [2997880]
u [Devil May Cry 5]: The game may display random object flickering. [2997814]
- [Divinity Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition]: The game experiences low performance when hardware accelerated GPU scheduling is enabled. [3009631]
- [Notebook]: Windows Mixed Reality headsets may display jitter when connected to the HDMI port linked to the NVIDIA Optimus notebook integrated graphics. [2971312]
- [G-SYNC]: G-SYNC does not work with DirectX 9 games if “Disable full screen optimizations” is selected. [2969897]
- Display brightness increases while enabling GPU scaling. [200612966]
- NVIDIA HD Audio may disappear after display goes to sleep. [2807732]
- The cursor turns into a grey rectangle when playing YouTube 4K HDR videos. [3009602]
Known Issues
- [Sunset Overdrive]: The game may display random green corruption if Depth of Field is enabled from in-game settings. [2750770]
u [VR}: HDCP errors occur with Valve Index VR. [2967616]
- [Call of Duty: Modern Warfare]: Color banding can occur in the game after enabling Image Sharpening from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [2889337/3028436]
- [Call of Duty – Warzone]: Freestyle does not work. (200593020)
- [Forza Motorsport 7]: The curb may display a black strip during a race on certain tracks. [2781776]
- [Zombie Army: Dead War 4][Ansel/Freestyle]: The Ansel & Freestyle tabs are undetectable. [2810884]
- [Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege][Vulkan][G-SYNC]: When playing the game in Vulkan mode with G-SYNC enabled, flickering occurs after switching the game between full-screen and windowed mode.[200578641]
To work around, either disable G-SYNC or play using an API other than Vulkan.
- [SLI][G-SYNC]: With multi-GPU and G-SYNC enabled, TDRs occur soon after launching an application. [200628981]
- [Notebook][The Witcher 3 WILD HUNT]: The game remains minimized when DDS switch is set to Optimus and Automatic, and cannot be restored to full screen. [200628973]
- [Notebook][H-Clone]: With the integrated graphics processor as the clone source, display settings cannot be changed from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [200594188]
- [Notebook]: Some Pascal-based notebooks w/ high refresh rate displays may randomly drop to 60Hz during gameplay. [3009452
- [Notebook][G-SYNC]: Graphical corruption occurs when windowed G-SYNC+V-Sync is On while running applications in Clone/Duplicate mode. [200628911]
- [Notebook]: LVDS-display goes blank upon rebooting the system after driver installation on some systems. [200627952]
