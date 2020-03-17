„nVidia“ nebepraneš GTC 2020 naujienų (kol kas)

„nVidia“ GTC 2020 renginio planus keitė jau kelis kartus. Panašu, kad dabar paskutinis pakeitimas. Naujienų iš GTC 2020 renginio nebebus (bent jau artimiausiu metu). Priminsime, kad „nVidia“ pirmiausiai GTC 2020 konferenciją žadėjo transliuoti internetu, po to buvo nuspręsta to atsisakyti ir kovo 24 dieną pateikti „nVidia“ pranešimą kaip naujieną. Dabar sužinojome, kad ir to nebebus. Panašu, kad dabar teks laukti dar vieno „nVidia“ pranešimo spaudai, kuris atskleis, kada kompanija ruošiasi pasidalinti savo GTC 2020 naujienomis. „nVidia“ tikina, kad turi intriguojančių produktų ir nori pranešti apie juos, bet dabar netinkamas metas. Visa tai, tikriausiai, bus padaryta, kai sumažės koronaviruso grėsmė.

„nvidia“ pranešimas:

We have exciting products and news to share with you.

But this isn’t the right time. We’re going to hold off on sharing our GTC news for now.

That way, our employees, partners, the media and analysts who follow us, and our customers around the world can focus on staying safe and reducing the spread of the virus.

We will still stream tons of great content from researchers and developers who have prepared great talks.

This is a time to focus on our family, our friends, our community. Our employees are working from home. Many hourly workers will not need to work but they’ll all be fully paid.

Stay safe everyone. We will get through this together.