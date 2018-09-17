Technews.lt - #1 IT naujienos

Perkamiausi „Steam“ žaidimai, rugsėjo 17 d.

Pradėjome dar vieną savaitę, tad vėl tikriname kokie žaidimai labiausiai perkami „Steam“ sistemoje. Jau senokai pirmoje vietoje pagal perkamumą nematėme „PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS“ žaidimo, antroje vietoje yra NBA 2K19, o trečias yra „Shadow of the Tomb Raider“.

Perkamiausių „Steam“ žaidimų Top 10 (Rugsėjo 17 d.)

  1. PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS
  2. NBA 2K19
  3. Shadow of the Tomb Raider
  4. MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD
  5. Rocket League®
  6. Shadow of the Tomb Raider Croft Edition
  7. Assassin’s Creed® Origins
  8. SCUM
  9. DRAGON QUEST® XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age™ – Digital Edition of Light
  10. TEKKEN 7

