AMD išleidžia „Radeon Adrenalin 21.10.3“ tvarkykles

AMD išleidžia naujas „Radeon Adrenalin 21.10.3“ tvarkykles. Jos suteiks iki 21 % daugiau spartos „Guardians of the Galaxy“ žaidime ir iki 45 % daugiau spartos „Age of Empires IV“ žaidime. Taip pat tvarkyklės oficialiai palaiko „Riders Republic“ žaidimą ir DOOM 6.66 atnaujinimą. Be spartos pagerinimų „Radeon Adrenalin 21.10.3“ tvarkyklės turi ir keletą pataisymų, jų sąrašas žemiau. AMD taip pat skelbia ir likusių problemų sąrašą.

„Radeon Adrenalin 21.10.3“ tvarkykles rasite AMD tinklapyje.

Support For

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy™ Up to 21% increase in performance in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy™ @ 4K Ultra Settings, using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 21.10.3 on the 16 GB Radeon™ RX 6900 XT graphics card, versus the previous software driver version 21.10.2. RS-423 Up to 21% increase in performance in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy™ @ 4K Ultra Settings, using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 21.10.3 on the 16 GB Radeon™ RX 6800 XT graphics card, versus the previous software driver version 21.10.2. RS-424

Riders Republic™

Age of Empires™ IV Up to 45% increase in performance in Age of Empires™ IV @ 4K Max Settings, using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 21.10.3 on the 16 GB Radeon™ RX 6800 XT graphics card, versus the previous software driver version 21.10.2. RS-425

Doom® Eternal: Update 6.66



Fixed Issues

In Radeon™ Software, the CPU Tuning feature may be missing for some users with AMD Processors such as Ryzen™ 9 5950X Processor.

Some users may experience elevated disk space consumption by the Multimedia Athena Dumps folder.

While playing a game, some users may experience a black screen flicker if they have multiple displays connected and they attempt to switch between open windows (via Alt + Tab shortcut).

Battlefield™ V may crash during gameplay on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon™ RX 6600 Graphics.

Image corruption may be observed on some characters when Radeon™ Boost is enabled while playing Cyberpunk 2077® on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon™ RX 6700 XT Graphics.

Known Issues