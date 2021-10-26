AMD išleidžia „Radeon Adrenalin 21.10.3“ tvarkykles
AMD išleidžia naujas „Radeon Adrenalin 21.10.3“ tvarkykles. Jos suteiks iki 21 % daugiau spartos „Guardians of the Galaxy“ žaidime ir iki 45 % daugiau spartos „Age of Empires IV“ žaidime. Taip pat tvarkyklės oficialiai palaiko „Riders Republic“ žaidimą ir DOOM 6.66 atnaujinimą. Be spartos pagerinimų „Radeon Adrenalin 21.10.3“ tvarkyklės turi ir keletą pataisymų, jų sąrašas žemiau. AMD taip pat skelbia ir likusių problemų sąrašą.
„Radeon Adrenalin 21.10.3“ tvarkykles rasite AMD tinklapyje.
Support For
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy™
- Up to 21% increase in performance in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy™ @ 4K Ultra Settings, using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 21.10.3 on the 16 GB Radeon™ RX 6900 XT graphics card, versus the previous software driver version 21.10.2.RS-423
- Up to 21% increase in performance in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy™ @ 4K Ultra Settings, using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 21.10.3 on the 16 GB Radeon™ RX 6800 XT graphics card, versus the previous software driver version 21.10.2.RS-424
- Riders Republic™
- Age of Empires™ IV
- Up to 45% increase in performance in Age of Empires™ IV @ 4K Max Settings, using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 21.10.3 on the 16 GB Radeon™ RX 6800 XT graphics card, versus the previous software driver version 21.10.2.RS-425
- Doom® Eternal:
- Update 6.66
Fixed Issues
- In Radeon™ Software, the CPU Tuning feature may be missing for some users with AMD Processors such as Ryzen™ 9 5950X Processor.
- Some users may experience elevated disk space consumption by the Multimedia Athena Dumps folder.
- While playing a game, some users may experience a black screen flicker if they have multiple displays connected and they attempt to switch between open windows (via Alt + Tab shortcut).
- Battlefield™ V may crash during gameplay on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon™ RX 6600 Graphics.
- Image corruption may be observed on some characters when Radeon™ Boost is enabled while playing Cyberpunk 2077® on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon™ RX 6700 XT Graphics.
Known Issues
- Users may experience display corruption issues when they set their Samsung™ Odyssey G9 C49G95T monitor to 5120X1440 @ 240Hz.
- Visual artifacts may be observed while playing Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon™ RX 6800M Graphics.
- AMD Radeon™ Software may crash or become unresponsive while playing some DirectX® 11 games such as PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds™ with multiple displays connected in extended mode.
- Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.
- Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.
