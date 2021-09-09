„Intel Innovation“ renginys bus internetinis

Iki šiol buvo skelbiama, kad „Intel Innovation“ renginys bus hibridinis. Dalis pranešimų turėjo vykti gyvai su spaudos atstovais, o dalis transliuojama tik internetu. Dabar „Intel“ praneša, kad renginys bus vien tik internetinis. Pakeitimai buvo padaryti patys žinote dėl ko.

Iki šiol buvo manoma, kad „Intel Innovation“ renginyje kompanija atskleist „Alder Lake“ procesorius, bet apie tai dabar nėra užsimenama. Be to, norint dalyvauti renginyje į jį reikia registruotis. Dažniausiai, jei atskleidžiamas koks nors produktas registracijos nebūna. Gali būti, kad „Alder Lake“ procesoriai bus atskleidžiami atskiro renginio metu, apie kurį dar nieko nežinome.

„Intel Innovation“ renginys vyks spalio 27-28 dienomis.

Kicking off with a virtual introduction, Intel Innovation, the first event in the new Intel ON series, will take place Oct. 27-28, 2021. Intel’s new technical conference will focus on its latest technologies to deliver AI, 5G, edge, cloud, connectivity and PC solutions with speed and real-world scale.

The health and safety of attendees, employees, partners and customers is always Intel’s top concern. After consulting with health officials and in the spirit of Intel’s safety policy, Intel Innovation will be a fully virtual event attendees can join online.

Registration to attend the full conference opens Sept. 15. https://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/newsroom/news/media-alert-intel-innovation-2021.html#gs.ax4hnm

— Intel