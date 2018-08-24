„Intel“ atnaujino mikrokodo sąlygas

Vakar rašėme, kad „Intel“, platindami naujus mikrokodus procesoriams, atsinaujinant liepia naudotojams sutikti su sąlyga, kuri neleidžia skelbti testų rezultatų po ir prieš atnaujinimų. Tokia sąlyga buvo mažų mažiausiai keista ir „Intel“ greitai suskubo keisti situaciją.

„Intel“ sako, kad naujos mikrokodo atnaujinimo sąlygos supaprastinamos, kad nekiltų nesklandumų juos platinant. Tad situacija išsisprendė greitai ir be kraujo. Dabar naudotojai gali drąsiai testuoti savo procesorius ir rezultatus skelbti kur įsigeidę, nebijodami kažkokių sankcijų iš „Intel“.

Naujos mikrokodo atnaujinimo sąlygos

