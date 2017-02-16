„nVidia“ kviečia į „GeForce GTX gaming“ renginį

autorius · Paskelbta

„nVidia“ praneša apie savo renginį, kuris planuojamas „Game Developers Conference“ metu vasario 28 d. „nVidia“ konkrečiai nepraneša, ką žada parodyti, tad naujų vaido plokščių tikėtis nereikėtų, bet kas gali žinoti, kompanija užsimena apie siurprizus.

Kvietime į „GeForce GTX gaming“ renginį rašoma, kad visi kviečiami į šaunų vakarą, kurio metu žaisime žaidimus, pamatysime aparatinės įrangos, bus surengti turnyrai ir išvysime keletą siurprizų.

„nVidia“ nepraneša, kad renginys bus transliuojamas tiesiogiai, todėl naujų vaizdo plokščių (GTX 1080 Ti) nesitikime.

You’re invited to attend the GeForce GTX gaming celebration!

Come join us for an evening of awesome PC gaming, hardware, tournaments and of course free food, drinks and a few other amazing surprises.

Doors will open at 6:30 PM and the event will start promptly at 7 PM.

The celebration will take place in downtown San Francisco, CA. Venue address will be released the week of.

First come, first served, so please be sure to register and come early to get your game on. Limit one ticket per person.

You won’t want to miss this.

Parašykite komentarą

Sekite mus:

Naujausi komentarai

Daugiau

Prisijungti

Apklausa

Kurį HW gamintojo produkciją Lietuvos parduotuvėse norėtumėte išvysti labiausiai?

Peržiūrėti rezultatus

Loading ... Loading ...

Diskusijos

Partneriai

Edifier
Beyerdynamic
Skytech
Crucial
Enermax
Acme acc
Seasonic
fractal-design
prolimatech
nanoxia
noctua
plextor
be quiet
ASRock
Transcent
OCZ
MSI
ASUS
Corsair
Cooler Master
NZXT
Shuttle
In-Win
Silicon Power
ADATA
gskill
Kingston
Sapphire Technology
ausines.com

Nuorodos

Minecraft Skins

Farming Simulator 2017 Mods

giftcardscodes.net/itunes

Richest celebrities

Farming Simulator 17 mods

Telefonu priedai

ETS 2 Mods

Farming Simulator 17 mods

LS 15 Mods

Farming Simulator 15 mods

ATS Mods