„nVidia“ kviečia į „GeForce GTX gaming“ renginį

„nVidia“ praneša apie savo renginį, kuris planuojamas „Game Developers Conference“ metu vasario 28 d. „nVidia“ konkrečiai nepraneša, ką žada parodyti, tad naujų vaido plokščių tikėtis nereikėtų, bet kas gali žinoti, kompanija užsimena apie siurprizus.

Kvietime į „GeForce GTX gaming“ renginį rašoma, kad visi kviečiami į šaunų vakarą, kurio metu žaisime žaidimus, pamatysime aparatinės įrangos, bus surengti turnyrai ir išvysime keletą siurprizų.

„nVidia“ nepraneša, kad renginys bus transliuojamas tiesiogiai, todėl naujų vaizdo plokščių (GTX 1080 Ti) nesitikime.

You’re invited to attend the GeForce GTX gaming celebration!

Come join us for an evening of awesome PC gaming, hardware, tournaments and of course free food, drinks and a few other amazing surprises.

Doors will open at 6:30 PM and the event will start promptly at 7 PM.

The celebration will take place in downtown San Francisco, CA. Venue address will be released the week of.

First come, first served, so please be sure to register and come early to get your game on. Limit one ticket per person.

You won’t want to miss this.