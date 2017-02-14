Sulauksime dar vieno AMD „Capsaicin“ renginio

Pernai AMD surengė „Capsaicin“, o jo metu buvo parodyta „Polaris“ demonstracija bei pranešta apie „Radeon Pro Duo“ dvigalvį monstrą.

Šiemet AMD vėl visus kviečia į „Capsaicin“ renginį vasario 28 dieną, kurio metu bus kalbama apie grafikos pasaulio naujoves ir virtualią realybę.

Mes tikimės, kad renginio metu bus kalbama apie „Vega“. Nenustebtume jei sulauktume naujo produktų išleidimo plano. Gal būt pamatysime ir naują „Vega“ demonstraciją.

GDC is where developers not only shine, but share how they create everyday gaming magic from raw code, technology, and imagination. On February 28th, we’re beginning the day with our always-spicy Capsaicin livestream, but fiery feasts are best experienced when accompanied by something cool and creamy to satisfy the palette.

This year at GDC, join us on the 28th for our Capsaicin livestream and our Cream developer sessions – insightful and inspiring talks focused on rendering ideas and new paths forward, driven by game industry gurus from multiple companies including Epic and Unity.

The Capsaicin livestream kicks off at 10:30 AM from Ruby Skye, a feature-packed show highlighting the hottest new graphics and VR technologies propelling the games industry forward. The Cream Developer Sessions will start shortly after at 2:30 PM, with a special talk featuring Unity and Epic.

Registering for the livestream or the developer sessions will give you exclusive access to the Capsaicin & Cream after party.

Space for the livestream and the cream developer sessions is extremely limited, so please RSVP today to secure your seat for both events, as well as exclusive access to the Capsaicin & Cream after party.

Here’s the entire day’s schedule, which is sure to add some spice to your GDC experience. We’ll see you soon!

Where: Ruby Skye (420 Mason St, San Francisco, CA 94109)

When: February 28, 2017

10:00 AM – 10:30 AM: Doors open

10:30 AM – 11:30 AM: AMD Capsaicin & Cream Livestream

2:30 PM – 5:00 PM: Cream developer sessions

7:30 PM – Midnight: Capsaicin & Cream after party featuring a special guest DJ (Make sure to wear your badge from the events earlier in the day)