AMD išleidžia „Radeon Software Adrenalin 18.10.1 Beta“ tvarkykles
AMD išleidžia naujas tvarkykles, kurios yra skirtos „Call of Duty: Black Ops 4“ žaidimui palaikyti ir tuo pačiu pagerinti spartą. AMD žada, kad su naujomis tvarkyklėmis „Radeon“ vaizdo plokštės „Call of Duty: Black Ops 4“ žaidime veiks 5-6 % greičiau. Tuo pačiu pateikiamas ir ištaisytų problemų sąrašas bei dar likę nesklandumai.
„Radeon Software Adrenalin 18.10.1 Beta“ tvarkykles galite parsisiųsti iš AMD tinklapio.
Fixed Issues
- HDMI Audio Drivers may sometimes not upgrade during Radeon Software installation.
- Fortnite may experience lighting corruption when effects quality is set to High or Epic.
- System configurations with 16+ CPU cores may experience a random system reboot during installation when upgrading Radeon Software from a version older than RSAE 18.8.1.
- Sea of Thieves may experience flickering textures in multi GPU system configurations.
Known Issues
- When using Radeon Overlay on system configurations with the latest Windows 10 October 2018 Update some users may experience intermittent instability or game crashes.
- Microsoft Office applications may experience lag or stutter when dragging applications.
- Radeon RX Vega Series graphics products may experience elevated memory clocks during system idle.
