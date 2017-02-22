AMD žada kalbėti apie „Vega“ „Capsaicin“ renginio metu

autorius · Paskelbta

Jau seniau rašėme, kad vasario 28 dieną AMD organizuoja „Capsaicin and Cream“ renginį. Naujame spaudos pranešime parašyta, kad renginio metu bus tikrai kalbama apie „Vega“, o visa tai bus transliuojama internetu. Tiesioginė transliacija prasidės 20:30 mūsų laiku.

Pranešimas spaudai:

SUNNYVALE, CA — 02/21/17 — AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today announced its second annual “Capsaicin Live” webcast and press event on Tuesday, February 28 at 10:30 AM PT (12:30 PM CT/1:30 PM ET) during the 2017 Game Developer Conference, broadcast live from the famed San Francisco theater district.

Hosted by Radeon Technologies Group’s Senior Vice President and Chief Architect, Raja Koduri, the show will be a celebration of PC gaming, the technology steering its future, and the developers who work tirelessly to transform their imaginations into tomorrow’s blockbuster games.
The one-hour live event will offer PC gaming enthusiasts and developers around the world a preview of AMD’s latest graphics and processor technologies, reveal exciting new details surrounding Vega, and showcase the summer’s most anticipated PC and VR games from visionary game developers.

Named after the legendary component in chili peppers that adds an addictive kick to spicy foods, “Capsaicin Live” explores the essence and creative power of the graphics processing unit (GPU), evoking the magic that game and VR developers create every day when they turn raw code into exciting, memorable, and addicting experiences.

A real-time video webcast of the event will be accessible on Radeon.com. A replay of the webcast can be accessed a few hours after the conclusion of the live event on the AMD YouTube channel.

Parašykite komentarą

Sekite mus:

Naujausi komentarai

Daugiau

Prisijungti

Apklausa

Kurį HW gamintojo produkciją Lietuvos parduotuvėse norėtumėte išvysti labiausiai?

Peržiūrėti rezultatus

Loading ... Loading ...

Diskusijos

Partneriai

Edifier
Beyerdynamic
Skytech
Crucial
Enermax
Acme acc
Seasonic
fractal-design
prolimatech
nanoxia
noctua
plextor
be quiet
ASRock
Transcent
OCZ
MSI
ASUS
Corsair
Cooler Master
NZXT
Shuttle
In-Win
Silicon Power
ADATA
gskill
Kingston
Sapphire Technology
ausines.com

Nuorodos

Minecraft Skins

Farming Simulator 2017 Mods

giftcardscodes.net/itunes

Richest celebrities

Farming Simulator 17 mods

Telefonu priedai

ETS 2 Mods

Farming Simulator 17 mods

LS 15 Mods

Farming Simulator 15 mods

ATS Mods