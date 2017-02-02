„Intel“ generalinis direktorius nelabai pergyvena dėl „Ryzen“ pasirodymo
„Intel“ generalinis direktorius, Brian Krzanich, paklaustas apie konkurentų ruošiamą naują architektūrą nesutriko. „Intel“ galva yra įsitikinęs, kad „Kaby Lake“ procesoriai atlaikys konkurencinę kovą, o metų gale sulauksime pagerintų „Cannonlake“ procesorių.
Brian Krzanich, teigia, kad nepaisant to, kokia būtų konkurencinga aplinka jie pirma stengiasi užtikrinti, kad jų produktas būtų aukščiausios spartos. Generalinis direktorius mano, jog jų produktų išleidimo planas 2017 metais yra stiprus kaip niekad.
Pilnas Brian Krzanich atsakymas per finansinės ataskaitos paskelbimą:
Ross C. Seymore (Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc): That’s very helpful. I guess as my follow-up, you talked about the ASPs in answering a prior question. I wondered about the competitive intensity in the PC market. You’re taking a more conservative tack than the third-party vendors are forecasting, but your primary x86 competitor is coming out with a new architecture for the first time in many, many years. So, I wonder whether it’s on the ASP or the unit or the market share side how you’re factoring that into your forecast for the year.
Brian M. Krzanich (Intel Corp): Sure. I would tell you that we always look at this environment and say there’s going to be a competitive risk in the environment. And we’re always focused on really, our own product roadmap and making sure that we have the highest performance product. So, when we look at 2017, we still believe that our product roadmap is truly the best ever it’s been.
And as we look at the Kaby Lake and as it really ramps up through 2017, or it came out really just at the end of 2016 and now will ramp with many more SKUs and higher-performance products as we go into 2017. And then we showed at CES the first working 10-nanometer Cannonlake product, which we’re still planning to ship by the end of this year and really ramp into 2018. We still believe that our roadmap and our leadership will continue to give us the performance the customers want and desire. And so that didn’t necessarily factor into that more cautious forecast. That forecast was really much more a function of where we think the PC market really is overall.
Ko jam čia pergyventi, per tiek laiko turi jau ką sukūrę rimto.
Aš tai manau nieko jie neturi , sėdi ant apple taktikos/marketingo ir stumia maždaug same shit eile metų .
Aš irgi manau kad jie nieko naujo ir rimto nėra sukūrę, bet taip pat manau kad jie puikiai žino kad ir AMD nieko rimto nesukurs, todėl ir nesuka sau galvos. Intel dar ilgai liks entuziastų/high-end klasės viršūnėje, o su mainstream klase beabejo biški kainas teks jiems sumažinti, bet nuo to pelnas labai nesumažės, nes vis tiek labai didelė žmonių dalis iš pripratimo pirks tik Intel.
Intel’iui net nereikia kurt nieko naujo – uztenktu perskirstyt esamus produktus esant reikalui ir tiek. Pigiausius i5’tus jis gali greit rebrand’inti i i3’ius, pas brangesnius i5’tus gali ijungti HT ir padidinti dazni, o pas LGA1151 i7’tus gali nesunkiai prideti dar 2 branduolius. Bet net ir to greiciausiai neprireiks, uzteks keliom desimtim zaliu numest nuo tam tikru modeliu kaina ir tiek.
o cannon lake bus gal bent tam paciam socket ? tai palyginus su 6 serija, bus vistiek gera proga atsinaujinti PK jei tas pats socket
Jei Intel butu vyste procesorius tokiais tempais, kaip 2008 metais – Yorkfield > 2011 metais – Sandy Bridge? tada net teoriskai nebutu vilciu, kad AMD gali isleisti konkurencingus procesorius.
O dabar Intel daro viska, kaip patogu AMD, tiesiog laukia.