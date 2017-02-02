„Intel“ generalinis direktorius nelabai pergyvena dėl „Ryzen“ pasirodymo

„Intel“ generalinis direktorius, Brian Krzanich, paklaustas apie konkurentų ruošiamą naują architektūrą nesutriko. „Intel“ galva yra įsitikinęs, kad „Kaby Lake“ procesoriai atlaikys konkurencinę kovą, o metų gale sulauksime pagerintų „Cannonlake“ procesorių.

Brian Krzanich, teigia, kad nepaisant to, kokia būtų konkurencinga aplinka jie pirma stengiasi užtikrinti, kad jų produktas būtų aukščiausios spartos. Generalinis direktorius mano, jog jų produktų išleidimo planas 2017 metais yra stiprus kaip niekad.

Pilnas Brian Krzanich atsakymas per finansinės ataskaitos paskelbimą:

Ross C. Seymore (Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc): That’s very helpful. I guess as my follow-up, you talked about the ASPs in answering a prior question. I wondered about the competitive intensity in the PC market. You’re taking a more conservative tack than the third-party vendors are forecasting, but your primary x86 competitor is coming out with a new architecture for the first time in many, many years. So, I wonder whether it’s on the ASP or the unit or the market share side how you’re factoring that into your forecast for the year.

Brian M. Krzanich (Intel Corp): Sure. I would tell you that we always look at this environment and say there’s going to be a competitive risk in the environment. And we’re always focused on really, our own product roadmap and making sure that we have the highest performance product. So, when we look at 2017, we still believe that our product roadmap is truly the best ever it’s been.

And as we look at the Kaby Lake and as it really ramps up through 2017, or it came out really just at the end of 2016 and now will ramp with many more SKUs and higher-performance products as we go into 2017. And then we showed at CES the first working 10-nanometer Cannonlake product, which we’re still planning to ship by the end of this year and really ramp into 2018. We still believe that our roadmap and our leadership will continue to give us the performance the customers want and desire. And so that didn’t necessarily factor into that more cautious forecast. That forecast was really much more a function of where we think the PC market really is overall.