Ką reiškia „Ryzen“ procesorių pavadinimuose esantis „X“? (Spėjimas)

Šią savaitę sužinojome, kiek kainuos trys sparčiausi „Ryzen“ procesoriai. Visi iškart pastebėjo, kad du iš jų pavadinime turi „X“ ir už tai reikia nemažai sumokėti, o trečiojo procesoriaus be „X“ kaina mažesnė. Negana to ir TDP reitingas daug žemesnis (95 W vs 65 W), nors dažnis skiriasi nedaug.

„TechPowerUp“ ištraukė labai įdomią teoriją, ką ši „X“ galėtų reikšti. Spėjama, kad „X“ gali reikšti procesoriaus sugebėjimą automatiškai spartintis priklausomai nuo aušinimo teikiamų galimybių. Šią technologiją AMD vadina „eXtended Frequency Range“ (XFR).

Spėjimas atrodo gan logiškas, nes už „Ryzen 7 1700“ vos 100 MHz didesni dažnį turintis „Ryzen 7 1700X“ gavo net 30 W didesnį TDP. Jei procesorius galėtų automatiškai spartintis papildomas TDP jam tikrai praverstų.

Kaip efektyviai veiks XFR dabar niekas nežino, neaišku ir kiek aukštai procesorius galės save paspartinti. Bet ši technologija, jei sugebės bent dalinai prilygti rankiniam spartinimui, mažiau pažengusiems naudotojams tikrai patiks.