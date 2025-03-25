„Mindfactory“ atnaujina veiklą, įmonės laukia reorganizacija

Šio mėnesio pradžioje pasklido gandas, kad vieno didžiausių ir populiariausių Vokietijos kompiuterinės įrangos mažmeninės prekybos kanalų ateitis neaiški. Buvo manoma, kad bendrovei bus pradėtas nemokumo laikotarpis, per kurį administracija dirbs reorganizavimo ir restruktūrizavimo srityje, kad galėtų tęsti savo veiklą.

Dabar mažmenininkas patvirtino, kad grįžta prie įprastos veiklos. Praėjusią savaitę „Mindfactory“ pradėjo prekiauti naujausiais „GeForce RTX 50“ serijos modeliais, taip pat „Radeon RX 9070“ modeliais iš naujausios AMD vaizdo plokščių serijos. Tai buvo aiškus ženklas, kad „Mindfactory“ niekur nedings. Tačiau naujausiame pranešime spaudai patvirtinama, kad tai bendrovei teks įgyvendinti būtinas organizacines priemones.

„Mindfactory“ patvirtina, kad grįš prie įprastos veiklos ir toliau siūlys tokius pirkimo būdus kaip „PayPal“, kurie turi stiprią pirkėjų apsaugą. Tai daroma tuo atveju, jei klientai nėra tikri dėl bendrovės ateities.

Bendrovės pranešimas spaudai:

Mindfactory Back to Normal Operations

Wilhelmshaven, March 24, 2025 – Just days after initiating its restructuring process, Germany’s leading gaming retailer, Mindfactory, has returned to normal operations. The online store is open as usual, and customers can once again access a growing selection of products.

At the end of February, Wilhelmshaven-based Mindfactory GmbH launched a self-administration procedure to reorganize its financing. As is common in such cases, companies need some time to implement the necessary organizational measures. These steps have now been completed. Mindfactory’s suppliers have resumed deliveries—without requiring advance payments. In fact, they are even offering discounts to support the restructuring process.

“This concession from the suppliers is not a given,” emphasizes Rüdiger Weiß from the law firm WallnerWeiß, who is overseeing the self-administration process as a trustee. “It shows that the suppliers firmly believe in Mindfactory’s future and want to continue their long-term collaboration.”

Along with sales, the company’s service operations have also returned to normal. Returns and other service requests are now being processed as usual. Pending cases from the start of the self-administration process are also being gradually handled and resolved.

Thanks to the agreement with suppliers, Mindfactory customers will soon have access to the retailer’s full product range again. “Additionally, customers can continue using PayPal for purchases, ensuring full buyer protection,” added Peter Brauer, who is leading the company’s restructuring as the interim Chief Restructuring Officer. The restructuring experts Nicole Jedrol and Dr. Sebastian Braun (from the law firm Reinhart Kober Großkinsky Braun) have also been appointed as general authorized representatives to support the management during the self-administration process.

A self-administration procedure provides companies with a legal framework to implement necessary restructuring measures quickly and effectively while maintaining business operations. The existing management remains in charge and directs the restructuring itself, with access to tools that would not otherwise be available. For example, contracts can be terminated more easily, and critical restructuring steps can be executed more efficiently. This process is only available to companies that address financial difficulties early and have enough flexibility to find a solution—both of which apply to Mindfactory GmbH.