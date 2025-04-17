NVIDIA išleidžia didelį tvarkyklių atnaujinimą sprendžiantį įvairias problemas
Naujoji tvarkyklė, įvardyta kaip 576.02 WHQL, skirta „GeForce RTX 5060 Ti“ serijos išleidimui. Atrodo, kad į šį atnaujinimą įtrauktas vienas ilgiausių šiais metais matytų pataisymų sąrašų; beveik taip, tarsi NVIDIA ilgai laukė šio leidimo.
Į tvarkyklę įtraukta daug su žaidimais susijusių atnaujinimų, dažniausiai sprendžiančių problemas susijusias su „G-Sync“ ir DLSS įgyvendinimu. Tačiau daugiausia dėmesio reikėtų skirti bendram klaidų sąrašui, kuriame, atrodo, yra daugybė atnaujinimų. NVIDIA mini „Windows 11 24H2“ atnaujinimą, taip pat pataisą, susijusią su juodo ekrano problema, su kuria daugelis žaidėjų susidūrė paleisdami kompiuterius iš miego režimo. Šioje tvarkyklėje taip pat yra keletas su tvarkykle ir juoduoju ekranu susijusių pataisymų.
Taip pat yra daug su monitoriais susijusių problemų, kai kurios susijusios su „DisplayPort 2.1“ įgyvendinimu. Vienintelis dalykas, į kurį reikia atkreipti dėmesį, yra tai, kad kai kurie iš šių atnaujinimų yra būdingi RTX 50 serijai. Tikėkimės, kad po „bendromis stabilumo problemomis“ yra paslėpti papildomi atnaujinimai, skirti ir senesnės kartos vaizdo plokštėms.
GeForce 576.02 pataisymai
Fixed Gaming Bugs
- [Fortnite] Random crashes during gameplay [5171520]
- [The First Berserker: Khazan] DXGI_ERROR_DEVICE_REMOVED Crash [5195216]
- [Star Wars Outlaws] Application will freeze after leaving the game idle for 5+ minutes [5191099]
- Game stability issues when playing games with DLSS Frame Generation + GSYNC [5144337]
- [Monster Hunter Wilds] Crash after accepting quest with DLSS-FG Enabled [5087795]
- [InZOI] Game crashes with error “GPU crashed or D3D Device Removed” [5154864]
- [Overwatch 2] Stutter when using VSYNC [5171856]
- [Hellblade 2: Senua’s Saga] Increased aliasing when using TSR [5125662]
- [Hellblade 2: Senua’s Saga] Crashing when using Smooth Motion [5209772]
- [The Last of Us Part 1] Crash when using Smooth Motion [5208799]
- Dithering/banding in some games on RTX 50-series GPUs [5121715]
- [Control] Flickering corruption in multiple areas [5118876]
- Stutter when using VSYNC [5202703][5202474]
- VSYNC in NVCP + frame generation causes issues in DLSS 4 games [5124816]
- [UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection] Artifacts on screen when collecting treasures [5158954]
Fixed General Bugs
- Stability issues when using Windows 11 24H2 [5160948]
- Bugcheck with PAGE_FAULT_IN_NONPAGED_AREA (50) when playing games with DLSS 4 multi-frame generation [5144337]
- [RTX 50 series] GPUs crash with black screen/underflow [5160845]
- [RTX 50 series] Random black screen issues [5090505]
- General system stability issues [4921925]
- [RTX 50 series] System hard hang with 572.16 driver loaded [5107271]
- Compute Shader-related tests are failing due to “error” [4894179]
- [HWBU][DT GB202/203][LG 27GN950 Specific] Display blacked out when applying 120Hz refresh rate [5044229]
- PC display will not wake after extended sleep time [5131052]
- Two DP outputs of the RTX 5090 will blue screen when trying to watch protected videos [5167145]
- Black screen issue when testing 3D Mark with driver 572.02 and 572.16 [5095825]
- Primary blank display showing blank after hot-plugging the display in daisy chain [4978206]
- Display shows blank screen on setting RR 165/200Hz when daisy chain is enabled [5049227]
- Second display showing blank when applying higher RR for second display when displays are connected in daisy chain [4956573]
- Primary monitor (AORUS FO32U2P) goes blank when HPD/power cycles second display in Daisy chain [5075448]
- [GeForce RTX 50 series] GPUs crash with black screen when playing graphically demanding games [5098914]
- RTX 50 series displays blank screens on LG 5k2k 45GX950A-B when running in DisplayPort 2.1 mode with HDR [5192671]
- Black screen on installing drivers and booting into Windows [5153642]
- DP2.1 – UHBR10/13.5 link rates are unstable on LGE 27GX790A-B [5080789]
- Multiple users reporting black screen issue when disabling the “FCH Spread Spectrum” settings [5204493]
- [RTX 50 series] Slightly higher DPC latency may be observed on some system configurations [5168553]
- [RTX 50 series] Varjo Aero VR headset may fail to establish connection [5117518]
- Changing the state of “Display GPU Activity Icon in Notification Area” does not take effect until PC is rebooted [4995658]
- [RTX 50 series] Display may show black screen when selecting DLDSR resolution [5144768]
- [Octanebench] Performance regression [3523803]
- [DaVinci Resolve] UI overlay in Fusion page is not displayed correctly [4974721]
Naujausi komentarai