„nVidia“ išleidžia „GeForce Game Ready 398.82 WHQL“ tvarkykles

Sulaukėme dar vieno tvarkyklių atnaujinimo iš „nVidia“. Naujos „GeForce Game Ready 398.82 WHQL“ tvarkyklės pagrindine skirtos užtikrinti gerą spartą dviejuose žaidimuose: „World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth“ ir „Monster Hunter: World“. Taip pat suteikiami nauji SLI profiliai „Call of Duty: Black Ops 4“ ir „World of Warcraft“.

Su „GeForce Game Ready 398.82 WHQL“ tvarkyklėmis dar gauname nemažai pataisymų, jų sąrašas žemiau, kaip ir žinomos likusios tvarkyklių problemos.

„GeForce Game Ready 398.82 WHQL“ parsisiuntimo nuorodos:

Fixed Issues

[Surround][G-SYNC]: In Surround mode, the G-SYNC link in the NVIDIA Control Panel is missing. [200425004]

[Surround]: 1×3 Surround configuration cannot be set from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [200415178]

[SLI][GeForce GTX 1080][G-SYNC][World of Warcraft: Legion][HDR]: Severe color corruption appears in the game after launching with the Windows HDR setting enabled. [200418344]

[SLI][Dark Souls Remastered]: Ghosting occurs in the game when using in-game temporal anti-aliasing. [2218297]

[NVIDIA Control Panel][Surround]: NVIDIA Surround hot keys do not work. [200394749]

[Dead by Daylight][GeForce Experience]: NVIDIA Freestyle does not work with the game. [2116198]

[GeForce GTX 1080 Ti][GameStream]: White dots may appear while Gamestreaming on overclocked GPU. [2194899]

[Unreal Engine 4]: Resource creation leak occurs in the driver when running Unreal Engine 4 games. [2204854]

[Wolfenstein II]: Graphical effects are missing in the game. [2248780]

[G-Sync][Multiple Apps]: Applications don’t run in IFlip when using the native resolution, preventing G-Sync from triggering. [200416974]

[Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus]: Black textures appear in Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus. [200419742]

[GeForce GTX 1080]: Dolby Vision no longer works after updating LG TV firmware to 4.70.x. [200420847]

Known Issues