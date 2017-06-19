Technews.lt - #1 IT naujienos

X299 platformos ir procesorių apžvalgos

autorius · Paskelbta

Šiandien buvo panaikintas draudimas skelbti X299 platformos ir jos procesorių apžvalgas. Keletas apžvalgų buvo išplatintos anksčiau laiko, tai maždaug jau žinojome kas mūsų laukia. Apie spartos rezultatus nesiplėsite, jei norite juos galite patikrinti vienoje iš apžvalgų, galime subtiliai užsiminti, kad kažko įspūdingo nepamatėme. Priminsime, kad realiai X299 platforma išleidžiama birželio 26 dieną. Tada pagrindines plokštes ir procesorius bus galima įsigyti parduotuvėse.

Šaltinis Kalba Procesorius X299 pagrindinė plokštė
4Gamer Japonų  Intel Core i9-7900X ROG STRIX X299-E GAMING
AnandTech  Anglų Intel Core i9-7900X
Intel Core i9-7820X
Intel Core i9-7800X		  ASRock X299 Taichi
MSI X299 Gaming Pro Carbon
GIGABYTE X299 Gaming 9
Bit-Tech Anglų Intel Core i9-7900X ?
Coolenjoy Korėjietiškai Intel Core i9-7900X ASUS X299 A PRIME
GamersNexus Anglų Intel Core i9-7900X ASUS X299 DELUXE PRIME
Guru3D Anglų Intel Core i9-7900X  MSI X299 CARBON PRO AC
Hardware.info Olandų Intel Core i9-7900X
Intel Core i7-7740X		  AORUS X299 GAMIING 9
HardwareCanucks Anglų  Intel Core i7-7740X ASUS X299 STRIX
HotHardware Anglų Intel Core i9-7900X
Intel Core i7-7740X		 ASUS X299 DELUXE PRIME
Hexus Anglų Intel Core i9-7900X ?
LinusTechTips Anglų Intel Core i9-7900X ASUS X299 DELUXE PRIME
Overclock3D Anglų Intel Core i9-7820X  ASUS X299-A Prime
PCPerspective Anglų Intel Core i9-7900X ASUS X299 DELUXE PRIME
PCWorld Anglų  Intel Core i9-7900X  ASUS X299 DELUXE PRIME
TechReport Anglų Intel Core i9-7900X  ASUS X299 DELUXE PRIME
Tom’s Hardware Anglų Intel Core i9-7900X  MSI X299 CARBON PRO AC
TweakTown Anglų Intel Core i9-7900X
Vortez Anglų Intel Core i7-7740X AORUS X299-GAMING 3

1 Komentaras

  1. Mindaugas Klumbis parašė:
    2017-06-19 21:19

    Pražiopsojau platformos išleidimą.

Parašykite komentarą