X299 platformos ir procesorių apžvalgos
Šiandien buvo panaikintas draudimas skelbti X299 platformos ir jos procesorių apžvalgas. Keletas apžvalgų buvo išplatintos anksčiau laiko, tai maždaug jau žinojome kas mūsų laukia. Apie spartos rezultatus nesiplėsite, jei norite juos galite patikrinti vienoje iš apžvalgų, galime subtiliai užsiminti, kad kažko įspūdingo nepamatėme. Priminsime, kad realiai X299 platforma išleidžiama birželio 26 dieną. Tada pagrindines plokštes ir procesorius bus galima įsigyti parduotuvėse.
|Šaltinis
|Kalba
|Procesorius
|X299 pagrindinė plokštė
|4Gamer
|Japonų
|Intel Core i9-7900X
|ROG STRIX X299-E GAMING
|AnandTech
|Anglų
|Intel Core i9-7900X
Intel Core i9-7820X
Intel Core i9-7800X
| ASRock X299 Taichi
MSI X299 Gaming Pro Carbon
GIGABYTE X299 Gaming 9
|Bit-Tech
|Anglų
|Intel Core i9-7900X
|?
|Coolenjoy
|Korėjietiškai
|Intel Core i9-7900X
|ASUS X299 A PRIME
|GamersNexus
|Anglų
|Intel Core i9-7900X
|ASUS X299 DELUXE PRIME
|Guru3D
|Anglų
|Intel Core i9-7900X
|MSI X299 CARBON PRO AC
|Hardware.info
|Olandų
|Intel Core i9-7900X
Intel Core i7-7740X
|AORUS X299 GAMIING 9
|HardwareCanucks
|Anglų
|Intel Core i7-7740X
|ASUS X299 STRIX
|HotHardware
|Anglų
|Intel Core i9-7900X
Intel Core i7-7740X
|ASUS X299 DELUXE PRIME
|Hexus
|Anglų
|Intel Core i9-7900X
|?
|LinusTechTips
|Anglų
|Intel Core i9-7900X
|ASUS X299 DELUXE PRIME
|Overclock3D
|Anglų
|Intel Core i9-7820X
|ASUS X299-A Prime
|PCPerspective
|Anglų
|Intel Core i9-7900X
|ASUS X299 DELUXE PRIME
|PCWorld
|Anglų
|Intel Core i9-7900X
|ASUS X299 DELUXE PRIME
|TechReport
|Anglų
|Intel Core i9-7900X
|ASUS X299 DELUXE PRIME
|Tom’s Hardware
|Anglų
|Intel Core i9-7900X
|MSI X299 CARBON PRO AC
|TweakTown
|Anglų
|Intel Core i9-7900X
|Vortez
|Anglų
|Intel Core i7-7740X
|AORUS X299-GAMING 3
Pražiopsojau platformos išleidimą.