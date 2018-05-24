AMD išleidžia „Radeon Adrenalin Edition 18.5.1 WHQL“ tvarkykles
Sulaukėme dar vieno tvarkyklių atnaujinimo iš AMD. „Radeon Adrenalin Edition 18.5.1 WHQL“ siūlo keletą klaidų pataisymų, jų sąrašą pamatysite apačioje. Tuo pačiu gauname ir kiek padidėjusią spartą „Ancestors Legacy“ žaidime, RX 580 pagreitės iki 13 %, o RX Vega 56 bus spartesnė iki 6 %. Tuo pačiu naujos tvarkyklės palaiko ir „Windows 10 April Update“.
Šias naujas „Radeon Adrenalin Edition 18.5.1 WHQL“ tvarkykles gali diegti ne tik dedikuotų grafikos akseleratorių naudotojai, bet ir turintys „Ryzen 5 2200G“ ar „Ryzen 5 2400G“ procesorius ar mobilius AMD grafikos sprendimus. Tvarkyklių parsisiuntimo nuorodos yra AMD tinklapyje.
Fixed Issues
- HBCC options may not properly reset to default when Radeon Settings “Restore Factory Defaults” option is selected.
- Destiny™2 may experience increasing load time durations when the game is run for extended periods of time.
- Tearing may be observed in some borderless fullscreen games on Radeon FreeSync enabled displays when Radeon Software performance metrics is enabled.
- Netflix™ playback through a web browser may experience corruption or hangs when using multi GPU enabled system configurations with Radeon RX 400 series or Radeon RX 500 series graphics products.
- Radeon ReLive streaming or uploading of videos to Facebook™ may intermittently fail.
Known Issues
- Some games may experience minor stuttering during gameplay when the Radeon ReLive Instant Replay feature is enabled and FRTC is also enabled.
- Radeon Overlay may not show all available features when some games are run in borderless fullscreen mode.
- The Witcher™ 3: Wild Hunt may experience stuttering during gameplay.
- A system hang may occur on a small number of system configurations after Radeon Software installation if Radeon Settings is launched without a system reboot. A workaround is to reboot your system after install.
