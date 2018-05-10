„nVidia“ išleidžia „GeForce Game Ready 397.64 WHQL“ tvarkykles

„nVidia“ siūlo atsinaujinti tvarkykles tiems kas ruošiasi žaisti „Destiny 2: Warmind“, „Conan Exiles“ ir „Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire“, nes būtent „GeForce Game Ready 397.64 WHQL“ siūlo optimizacijas šiems žaidimams. Be to, dar gauname SLI profilius „Kingdom Come: Deliverance“ ir „GRIP“ žaidimuose. Kaip įprasta, tvarkyklės siūlo ir įvairiausių pataisymų, jų sąrašas kiek žemiau, kaip ir žinomų problemų suvestinė.

Fixed Issues

[Grand Theft Auto V][NVIDIA Control Panel]: God rays become less intense after forcing MSAA using the NVIDIA Control Panel. [2098709]

[Starcraft 2][Kepler GPUs]: Black screen appears when exiting the game. [2070566]

[SLI][GeForce GTX 780 Ti]: There is no display output when connecting the DisplayPort and two DVI monitors. [1835763]

[Netflix]: Netflix playback may stutter intermittently. [2094867]

[GeForce GTX 1060]: Windows Device Manager may report Code 43 error. [2109135]

Event Error 14 appears in the Windows Event Viewer when booting into Windows.[2109510]

GDI objects increase every time an application queries NVAPI. [2109232]

[Windows 10]: Driver may get removed after the PC has been left idle for an extended

period of time. [2110591]

Known Issues

Windows 10 Issues

[Microsoft Edge][HDR] With HDR turned ON, video playback in full-screen mode on an HDR display may cause corruption of the video and desktop. To recover, manually turn the monitor OFF and then back ON. This will be resolved in a future driver version.

[Far Cry 5]: Green flickering occurs in the game when using HDR with non-native resolution. To work around, either quit and then restart the game while in the desired resolution, or press [Alt+tab] away from and then back to the game, or press [Alt+Enter] to switch to windowed mode and then back to full-screen mode.

[Wolfenstein II]: The crashes during gameplay. [2114563]

[Call of Duty: WWII][Surround]: With Surround enabled, the center Surround display is blank during gameplay. [200370257]

[GeForce TITAN (Kepler-based)]: The OS fails after installing the graphics card on a Threadripper-enabled motherboard. [1973303]

[Pascal GPUs][Gears of War 4]: Blue-screen crash may occur while playing the game. [2008731]

[GeForce GTX 1080 Ti]{Warhammer Vermintide 2][DirectX 12]: TDR errors may occur when changing resolutions in game. [200395335]. To work around, use the DirectX 11 game option.

[NVIDIA Control Panel][Surround]: NVIDIA Surround hot keys do not work. [200394749]

[GeForce Experience][ShadowPlay]: The “In-Game Overlay” option cannot be enabled, nor does Shadowplay recording work. [200390642]. The Microsoft Media Foundation library must be installed in order to use these features. Be sure to first install the Media Foundation package. Release 396 Graphics Drivers for Windows,

