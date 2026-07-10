„NVIDIA“ pranešė apie 14 naujų „GeForce“ kortelių, tik visos jos be GPU
„NVIDIA“ paskelbė apie naują „GeForce“ kortelių seriją. Deja, šios kortelės neturi grafikos procesorių, ekrano išėjimų ir jokios galimybės pagerinti kadrų dažnį. Bendrovė pristato „GeForce Trading Cards Series 1“ – 14 fizinių kortelių kolekciją, sukurtą remiantis jos istorijoje pasirodžiusiais grafikos procesoriais, žaidimais ir technologijų demonstracijomis. Šias korteles bus galima gauti nemokamai per dovanų akcijas, o ne per vaizdo plokščių parduotuves.
Kolekcijoje yra kortelės, skirtos „NV1“, „GeForce 256“, „GeForce 3“, „GeForce 7800 GTX“ ir „GeForce 10“ serijoms. „NVIDIA“ taip pat įtraukė dizainus, pagrįstus savo „Bubble“, „Chameleon“ ir „Medusa“ demonstracijomis, taip pat „Unreal Tournament 2004“ ir „Borderlands“.
„NVIDIA“ platins šiuos rinkinius per savo „Summer of RTX“ akcijas „GeForce“ socialinės žiniasklaidos kanaluose. Jie taip pat bus pristatyti renginiuose „Bilibili World 2026“, „QuakeCon 2026“, „gamescom 2026“ ir pasirinktuose bendruomenės renginiuose. „NVIDIA“ nepaskelbė planų parduoti šias korteles atskirai.
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NV1: The blueprint. Launched in 1995, NV1 was NVIDIA’s first mainstream multimedia processor, combining support for joystick, audio, VGA, 2D and 3D. It marked an early starting point for the company’s work in PC graphics.
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GeForce 256: The world’s first GPU. Introduced in 1999, GeForce 256 helped define the GPU by bringing transform, lighting and rendering onto a single chip, shifting more graphics work from the CPU to dedicated graphics hardware.
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GeForce 3: The first GPU with Programmable Shaders. Powered by the nFiniteFX Engine, GeForce 3 helped bring programmable vertex and pixel shaders to GeForce gamers, giving developers more control over lighting, materials, surfaces and real-time visual effects.
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GeForce 7800 GTX: Full-Throttle Graphics. A flagship from the mid-2000s PC gaming boom, GeForce 7800 GTX represented the GeForce 7 Series era, with advances including CineFX 4.0, Shader Model 3.0 support and high dynamic range rendering.
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GeForce 10 Series: 10: Gaming Perfected. Powered by the Pascal architecture, GeForce GTX 1080 became a memorable enthusiast upgrade, bringing a major leap in performance and efficiency to high-resolution gaming and VR experiences.
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Bubble, Chameleon and Medusa: Classic real-time demos. NVIDIA demos have long shown what new GeForce hardware could render in real time, from reflective environments to programmable shader effects and detailed character showcases.
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The Way It’s Meant To Be Played: A GeForce gaming signature. Series 1 nods to the long-running NVIDIA gaming program through cards inspired by Unreal Tournament 2004 and Borderlands, two PC favorites from different eras of GeForce gaming.
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GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 Edition: Night City goes #RTXON. This special-edition design connects the RTX era with Night City, cybernetic style and one of PC gaming’s most recognizable visual worlds.
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Checklist card: A nod to collector culture. A simple tracker for fans who want to follow the Series 1 lineup and the history each card represents.
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