Perkamiausi „Steam“ žaidimai, vasario 27 d.

Pažvelkime, ką labiausiai per „Steam“ sistemos naudotojai. O čia populiariausias neseniai pasirodęs „Northgard“ žaidimas, be to jam taikoma 10 % nuolaida. Už jo randame populiarumo neprarandantį „Rocket League“ . Trečias pagal perkamumą yra „H1Z1: Kingo of the Kill“.

Perkamiausių „Steam“ žaidimų Top 10 (Vasario 27 d.)

  1. „Northgard“
  2. „Rocket League®“
  3. „H1Z1: King of the Kill“
  4. „Steam Link“
  5. „Steam Controller“
  6. „FOR HONOR™“
  7. „Steam Controller and Link“
  8. „Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Wildlands“
  9. „theHunter: Call of the Wild™“
  10. „Blackwake“

  1. Minde parašė:
    2017-02-27 12:23

    TORMENT: TIDES OF NUMENERA

