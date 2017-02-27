Perkamiausi „Steam“ žaidimai, vasario 27 d.
Pažvelkime, ką labiausiai per „Steam“ sistemos naudotojai. O čia populiariausias neseniai pasirodęs „Northgard“ žaidimas, be to jam taikoma 10 % nuolaida. Už jo randame populiarumo neprarandantį „Rocket League“ . Trečias pagal perkamumą yra „H1Z1: Kingo of the Kill“.
Perkamiausių „Steam“ žaidimų Top 10 (Vasario 27 d.)
- „Northgard“
- „Rocket League®“
- „H1Z1: King of the Kill“
- „Steam Link“
- „Steam Controller“
- „FOR HONOR™“
- „Steam Controller and Link“
- „Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Wildlands“
- „theHunter: Call of the Wild™“
- „Blackwake“
TORMENT: TIDES OF NUMENERA