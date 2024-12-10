AMD „Ryzen Master“ leis keisti atminties nustatymus tiesiai iš „Windows“
AMD pristatė naują „Ryzen Master“ versiją, įvardytą kaip 2.14.1.3286. Šioje versijoje daugiausia dėmesio skiriama tam tikriems naujosios „Ryzen 9000“ serijos optimizavimams ir EXPO – AMD atminties spartinimo profiliams.
Atnaujintoje „Ryzen Master“ programoje EXPO profilį dabar galima taikyti iš karto, t. y. nereikia kompiuterio paleisti iš naujo. Naudotojai gali atlikti pakeitimus neišeidami iš „Windows“ ir neįeidami į BIOS. Be to, į šį atnaujinimą įtraukti nauji optimizavimai ir parametrai.
AMD taip pat pristato naują ECO režimą, kuriuo „Ryzen 9000/X3D“ modeliams nustatomas 105 W TDP. Ši funkcija keičia palaikomų procesorių galios nustatymus, o tai gali būti naudinga naudotojams, naudojantiems žaidimų ir darbo sistemas.
AMD Ryzen Master 2.14.1.3286
- Adds support for 105W Eco Mode to systems utilizing AMD Ryzen™ 9000 Series 65W and 120W desktop processors
- Adds support for systems utilizing AMD Ryzen™ 9000 Series desktop processors for the AM5 platform
- New features introduced (applicable to select CPUs)
- Memory can be overclocked on-the-fly (applying EXPO profile does not require a system restart)
- Additional memory tuning parameters are introduced, providing further customization options for optimizing memory performance
- DF P state information is provided in the Home view
- In IRM control mode users can adjust the PBO parameters (EDC, TDC, and PPT) up to the IRM limits but not exceeding them
- In Manual control mode CPU speed can be adjusted in steps of 5 MHz
- An advertisement banner has been incorporated, providing information on the AMD products
- Support discontinued for AMD Ryzen™ and AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ 1000 and 2000 series processors
Naujausi komentarai