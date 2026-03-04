„Highguard“ žaidimas išleistas daugiau nei prieš mėnesį, bet jau uždaromas

„Wildlight Entertainment“ pranešė, kad 2026 m. kovo 12 d. visam laikui uždarys žaidimą „Highguard“. Šis nemokamas komandinis šaudyklės žaidimas buvo išleistas 2026 m. sausio 26 d., taigi uždarymas įvyks praėjus mažiau nei dviem mėnesiams po išleidimo. Savo pranešime studija nurodė, kad „Highguard“ žaidė daugiau nei 2 milijonai žmonių, tačiau nepavyko sukurti „tvirtos žaidėjų bazės“, kuri ilgam laikui užtikrintų žaidimo populiarumą.

Prieš uždarant žaidimą, „Highguard“ bus atnaujintas paskutinį kartą. „Wildlight“ teigia, kad atnaujinimas papildys žaidimą nauju sargu, nauju ginklu, paskyros lygio progresu ir įgūdžių medžiais. Atnaujinimas turėtų būti išleistas kovo 3 arba 4 d.

„SteamDB“ viešos diagramos rodo, kaip greitai sumažėjo žaidėjų aktyvumas. „Highguard“ pasiekė aukščiausią lygį 2026 m. sausio 26 d., kai žaidė 97 249 žaidėjai, o „SteamDB“ nurodo, kad dabar žaidžia 255 žaidėjai, o per 24 valandas žaidė 460 žaidėjų.

Highguard yra prieinamas PC, PlayStation 5 ir Xbox Series X|S platformose ir bus galima žaisti iki kovo 12 d., kai žaidimas bus uždarytas. Žaidime yra kosmetinių mikrotransakcijų, tačiau Wildlight iki šiol savo pranešime apie uždarymą nepateikė jokio pinigų grąžinimo plano.

