„Stop Killing Games“ iniciatyva jau surinko beveik 1,3 mln. patvirtintų parašų









Jei bent šiek tiek domitės žaidimais, tikriausiai esate girdėję apie judėjimą „Stop Killing Games“, kurio tikslas – kreiptis į ES vyriausybę su prašymu priimti įstatymus, kurie teisiškai užkirstų kelią leidėjams per anksti nutraukti vaizdo žaidimų palaikymą arba bent jau priverstų juos rasti būdą, kaip žaidimus palikti žaidžiamus, kai baigiasi oficialus palaikymas. Moritz Katzner, šio projekto savanoris, neseniai oficialiame ES peticijos subreddite paskelbė naujieną, patvirtinančią, kad iš maždaug 1,45 milijono registruotų parašų buvo patikrinta daugiau nei 1,2 milijono, o tai reiškia, kad „Stop Killing Games“ judėjimo atstovai galės susitikti su ES Komisija, siekdami, kad būtų parengti ir priimti įstatymai, užkertantys kelią vaizdo žaidimų naikinimui. SKG komanda planuoja išleisti vaizdo įrašą, kuriame paaiškins, kokie bus kiti žingsniai ir kokia yra strategija.

Another announcement. Things are moving quite fast right now, and we’ve decided to share the final count with you ahead of schedule. Originally, this wasn’t possible due to certain background limitations, and our plan was to wait until shortly before our next meeting with the EU Commission.

At that point, we intended to reveal everything through a video, alongside a redesigned website, a restructured Discord, and several other updates that—ironically—I still can’t talk about just yet. We didn’t want to present our case unprepared, unintentionally leak information to lobby groups, or worst of all burn out our team.

Most of you already understand this, but it still needs to be said: please be patient with the team. We do this because we believe in it, and because we believe what we’re doing is right. None of us are paid for this. We all have jobs, families, and responsibilities, and for some, the past weeks have been rough. Keep that in mind. You’re not talking to some abstract institution like the EU, you’re talking to real people. Yes even the mods are real! In fact, you’re talking to someone who’s about to play Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 in about 30 minutes just to decompress after a stressful week.

Tomorrow, we’ll also be sharing this information on our newly rebuilt or, in some cases, entirely new-media channels. Ross has kindly agreed to lend his voice and face to help with that rollout.

The handover is planned for mid to late February.

Cheers

Moritz Katzner for SKG