AMD išleidžia „Radeon Adrenalin Edition 18.7.1 BETA“ tvarkykles
Vėl naujos tvarkyklės iš AMD. Ši nauja programinė įranga skirta tiems, kas ruošiasi išbandyti „Earthfall“ žaidimą, nes dėka šio atnaujinimo sparta su „Radeon“ vaizdo plokštėmis išaugs iki 28 %. Tuo pačiu „Radeon Adrenalin Edition 18.7.1 BETA“ tvarkykles siūlo ir įvairiausių pataisymų, jų sąrašą pamatysite kiek žemiau. Tuo pačiu pateikiamos ir žinomos problemos.
„Radeon Adrenalin Edition 18.7.1 BETA“ tvarkykles galite parsisiųsti iš AMD tinklapio.
Fixed Issues
- Fortnite™ Season 5 may experience an application hang on some Radeon graphics products when throwing stars are visible on screen.
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice™ may experience flickering or corruption on some Radeon graphics products.
- Display modes may sometimes appear as not available when setting resolution or refresh rates of a display.
- CorelDraw™ may experience slower than expected performance.
- Memory clocks may remain at higher than expected values on some displays after changing resolution or refresh rates.
- Some displays may exhibit black screen flickering when booting to desktop when using DisplayPort.
Known Issues
- Virtual Super Resolution settings may not retain after updating to this Radeon Software release.
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus™ may experience an application crash when disabling Asynchronous Compute via game settings.
- Graphics and memory clocks may remain at higher than expected values after watching a video or using Windows DVR while in game. A workaround is to reboot the system.
- Cursor or system lag may be observed on some system configurations when two or more displays are connected and one display is powered off.
- Radeon WattMan gauges may report as zero on secondary graphics products in multi GPU enabled system configurations.
