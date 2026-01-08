NVIDIA nori, kad žaidėjai pasirinktų tinkamą DLSS 4.5 režimą

Bendrovė teigia, kad „DLSS 4.5 Super Resolution“ pereina prie antrosios kartos transformatoriaus modelio. NVIDIA sieja vaizdo kokybės pagerėjimą su daugiau mokymų ir algoritmų pakeitimais, taip pat su dideliu žaliavinio skaičiavimo poreikio šuoliu. RTX 40 ir RTX 50 gali kompensuoti dalį tų apkrovš FP8 pagreičiu, o RTX 20 ir RTX 30 nepalaiko FP8 ir gali patirti didesnį našumo sumažėjimą. NVIDIA teigia, kad RTX 20 ir RTX 30 savininkai gali pageidauti likti prie senesnio „Model K“ nustatymo, kad gautų didesnį FPS.

NVIDIA taip pat patvirtina du naujus „Super Resolution“ nustatymus. „Model M“ yra pritaikytas „DLSS Performance“ režimui, o „Model L“ – 4K „DLSS Ultra Performance“ režimui. Abu juos vis dar galima pasirinkti kituose DLSS režimuose, įskaitant DLAA, tačiau NVIDIA „Performance“ ir „Ultra Performance“ laiko numatytais tikslais. NVIDIA taip pat teigia, kad „Ray Reconstruction“ šioje atnaujinimo versijoje neperkeliamas į tą pačią antros kartos transformatoriaus architektūrą, todėl čia aptariami privalumai yra susiję su „Super Resolution“.

Čia naudotojai susipainioja dėl NVIDIA programos naudotojo sąsajos. NVIDIA programos pranešime teigiama, kad pasirinkus „Latest“ (Naujausias) „DLSS Override“ (DLSS perrašymas), „Model Presets“ (Modelio nustatymai) pritaikys naujausią modelį, ir pažymima, kad „Latest“ (Naujausias) „Super Resolution“ šiuo metu atitinka nustatymą „M“.

NVIDIA taip pat pridėjo paprastą būdą patikrinti, kas yra aktyvuota. Įjunkite NVIDIA programos statistikos peržiūrą paspaudę Alt+Z, tada Statistics, tada Statistics View, tada DLSS, kad pamatytumėte naudojamą modelį.

We got some questions from the community on DLSS 4.5 Super Resolution and wanted to provide a few points of clarification.

DLSS 4.5 Super Resolution features a 2nd generation Transformer model that improves lighting accuracy, reduces ghosting, and improves temporal stability. The new model delivers this image quality improvement via expanded training, algorithmic enhancements, and 5x raw compute. DLSS 4.5 Super Res uses FP8 precision, accelerated on RTX 40 and 50 series, to minimize the performance impact of the heavier model. Since RTX 20 and 30 Series don’t support FP8, these cards will see a larger performance impact compared to newer hardware and those users may prefer remaining on the existing Model K (DLSS 4.0) preset for higher FPS.

DLSS 4.5 Super Resolution adds support for 2 new presets:

Model M: optimized and recommended for DLSS Super Resolution Performance mode.

Model L: optimized and recommended for 4K DLSS Super Resolution Ultra Performance mode.

While Model M and L are supported across DLSS Super Resolution Quality, Balanced modes, and DLAA mode, users will see the best quality vs. performance benefits in Performance and Ultra Performance modes. Additionally, Ray Reconstruction is not updated to the 2nd gen transformer architecture benefits are seen using Super Resolution only.

To verify that the intended model is enabled, turn on the NVIDIA app overlay statistics view via Alt+Z > Statistics > Statistics View > DLSS.

We look forward to hearing your feedback on the new updates!